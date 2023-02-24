As Marshall pulled ahead with its largest lead of the night at 20, which was the largest deficit that James Madison had faced all season, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan emptied his bench.
He pulled his rotation players, opting to play four freshmen and a reserve junior in place of the Dukes’ key pieces.
And O’Regan’s new lineup almost pulled JMU back into the contest.
The new-look lineup of Chloe Sterling, Mya Kone, Kadidia Toure, Cheyenne Rowe and Amira Williams went on an 11-0 run to cut the Thundering Herd’s lead to single digits with under four minutes to play.
And as the young roster of players began to cut into Marshall’s lead, the crowd of 2,280 inside of the Atlantic Union Bank Center started to grow louder and louder.
The Dukes’ faithful became almost deafening when Toure grabbed a missed free throw by Kone and put it back through contact, making the basket and converting the ensuing shot from the free throw line.
Toure’s three-point play cut the Thundering Herd’s lead to nine, but the Dukes couldn’t close the gap in the waning minutes as Marshall won 71-58 to close the Sun Belt Conference regular season slate on Friday night.
“Those kids have sacrificed a lot for us and they can play,” O’Regan said of the reserves. “They play every day in practice against our starting group and they’re causing problems. … I give them a ton of credit. They went in and played hard, period.”
O’Regan said he and his staff had thought about using that lineup at the tail end of a quarter for a game, but never deployed it until the purple and gold were seemingly out of the game with just under eight minutes to play.
Instead, the group, which entered the night with 168 points combined all season and averaged less than five minutes a contest, didn’t go through the motions. They went after the basket and dove for loose balls, trying to will the Dukes back into the contest.
And for the Dukes’ go-to players, senior guards Caroline Germond and Kiki Jefferson, it was a positive to see.
“They didn’t let us down tonight, even though they haven’t played much all year” Germond said. “Tonight, they played hard, they fought. I think it proved that everybody can play on this team.”
JMU’s rotation players weren’t surprised by the bench’s play and the time spent on the practice court going against them is a big reason why.
“We’re proud of them,” Jefferson said. “When their number was called, they were ready. They do that in practice, too. That’s what you all saw today, but they do it every day.”
Though O’Regan sent the five players on to the floor with a large deficit and not much game experience this season, they embraced the challenge.
For Sterling, the Dukes’ third-string point guard, her and the rest of the group’s mindset wasn't just an opportunity to play. They were set on trying to win the game.
“It’s always fun being able to come out and play, but we were just trying to go hard,” Sterling said. “We were just trying to get the game back and win – that’s the end goal, honestly.”
JMU heads to the Sun Belt tournament next week as the No. 1 seed, but O’Regan wasn’t happy with the starting group’s effort in the game. And the fight that he was looking for out of them happened to be in the reserves that closed the contest, which finished with a plus-7 plus/minus.
“They played hard,” O’Regan said. “I thought that’s what our top group was missing today. I didn’t think we played hard and they did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.