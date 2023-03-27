A year ago, James Madison offensive lineman Nick Kidwell would walk from the field into the Dukes’ weight room during the purple and gold’s spring practices at Bridgeforth Stadium.
He was recovering from an offseason surgery, so much of his time was spent rehabbing to return for the fall. But this time, Kidwell is in a different boat — in a good way.
Kidwell has returned to the practice field this spring, even though it’s expected to be in a limited capacity as he recovers from a different injury.
Even though that’s the case, Kidwell still wore a large grin when talking about his ability to practice this month.
“It’s nice,” Kidwell said of being back on the field. “It’s really nice. It’s better than working out in the weight room last spring. I’m excited to get back into it and focus on some little things.”
Kidwell, a second-team All-Sun Belt selection a year ago, is the elder statesman of the Dukes’ offensive line, which is back fully intact from a year ago.
The Knoxville, Md., native’s impact on the field was immense last season. In games that Kidwell finished, the Dukes went 8-0. And when he didn’t complete a game? 0-3.
He’s led by example, and the numbers show that, but this spring, Kidwell’s working on a new skill: being a vocal leader.
“I’m not a big voice guy,” Kidwell said.
And he’s working to change that.
Kidwell has been featured in the middle of JMU’s team stretching at the beginning of practice, a role not taken lightly by the trio of veteran players that lead the way. But that’s just one piece of Kidwell’s voice.
“Whether it’s in the locker room, the weight room, just making sure everyone’s on the same page,” Kidwell said of his vocal leadership. “Building some morale, giving some juice to the team.”
Kidwell is the anchor of the Dukes’ offensive line, which didn’t have any turnover among the starting five from a year ago. For JMU’s most senior offensive lineman, that’s helped as the Dukes prepare for their second year in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I feel like this group is more confident,” Kidwell said. “We don’t have to necessarily say anything on the line, we just give each other a headnod. We’re all on the same page. … I feel like just having the confidence in the guy beside you is really going to help us.”
During JMU’s fall camp last season, Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti flipped left guard Tyshawn Wyatt and left tackle Tyler Stephens, who stayed at guard for the entire fall – ending the season on the right side of the line.
And with an entire offseason of workouts, Kidwell said he noticed Stephens becoming more comfortable at guard. But he also pointed out the improvement that backup left guard Josh Toner made over the offseason.
Toner, a redshirt sophomore, saw his first action in a JMU uniform last fall with nine appearances, including two starts. He was the only new piece to the Dukes’ offensive line last fall, so Kidwell said the rest of the unit has gelled alongside Toner.
“We’ve all played next to each other for three years now,” Kidwell said. “Toner was a first-year guy last year and we’ve had all offseason to get used to it. I think we’ve got a good cohesiveness going on right now.”
It’s not known how JMU will utilize Toner this coming season — they rotated between him and Cole Potts during games last season — but Kidwell was confident he’d see the field.
“He’s definitely going to play,” Kidwell said.
Though the offensive line has become one, there’s still one more thing it’ll have to get comfortable with: a new quarterback.
JMU is working with a four-way quarterback battle, and the offensive line will have to adjust to whichever signal-caller — Alonza Barnett III, Billy Atkins, Brett Griffis, or Jordan McCloud — wins the job.
But these aren’t uncharted waters for the Dukes since they went through a quarterback competition last season. So whomever the quarterback is, Kidwell doesn’t think it’ll take long to get used to his cadence and voice.
“There’s going to be someone new at quarterback, so getting used to his voice is going to be different,” Kidwell said. “I feel like it’ll take a few practices to get used to and just getting a collective cohesiveness and trust in one another.”
