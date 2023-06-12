James Madison senior star Holden Koons capped off his decorated career in purple and gold with a No. 9 ranking in the final 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Men’s Atlantic Region rankings.
It is the third consecutive year that Koons finished the year ranked in singles for the Atlantic Region, but this year is easily his highest. He ranked 18th in 2022 and was 20th during the 2021 season.
This past year, Koons went 29-12 in singles and was named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection. He also went 14-7 in dual-match play and registered a 4-4 record in SBC matches.
After previously being named the Sun Belt Player of the Week in February, Koons also helped clinch a pair of important dual-match victories for the Dukes and reached the qualifying round of the ITA All-American Championships with an impressive 4-2 record in the annual event held in Tulsa, Okla.
