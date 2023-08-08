Shortly after Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah arrived at James Madison last January, his new teammates had questions about what it was like to play in the Big Ten.
He’d tell them about the various stadiums and teams that he and the Scarlet Knights played against in his four seasons there. But after the Dukes went through their inaugural season in the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, Kromah was able to provide a comparison of the two.
The result? There isn’t a whole lot different, other than the sheer size of Power Five linemen.
“Other than that,” Kromah said, “there’s not much of a difference.”
The Glenarden, Md., native had a career-best season in his first year with the Dukes as he logged 21 tackles with 5.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks last fall.
And he did it at two positions on the defensive line: end and tackle.
Kromah was initially recruited from the transfer portal as a defensive end, but when JMU lost two reserve defensive tackles to retirement in the middle of fall camp last year, his skills were needed on the interior.
But as the Dukes continued to play well — and nose guard James Carpenter played virtually every defensive snap in each game — Kromah was able to slide out to the defensive end spot for the final game of the season.
This year, Kromah is expected to play at defensive end, but there’s also a chance he provides depth on the interior of the line, too.
For Kromah, it doesn’t matter which spot he plays at on the defensive line. As long as he’s on the field, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman is ready for anything.
“I feel like with either position, end or tackle, I’ll be ready and well prepared for it,” Kromah said. “But at the end of the day, the way my ability is as a football player, I’ll just be a football player and do what it takes to help the team win.”
As Kromah displayed himself as a swiss army knife on the defensive line last fall — and could again this season — he said on the interior of the line, things happen a lot faster than they do on the edge.
At tackle, the first step is a lot shorter, while on the outside things “happen slower” and the play can develop more as he rushes into the backfield.
But as Kromah played both spots on the line, it helped him learn the Dukes’ defense even more in his first season with the purple and gold.
He added that experience will help him as he prepares for his last season of college football this fall.
“A lot of growth,” Kromah said of what he learned last season. “I feel like I’m more smart as a player and I got more comfortable with the system. … I feel like this year, being more knowledgeable about the system, knowing what to do and when to do it, I’ll play much faster.”
With a versatile Kromah on the line next to him, defensive end Jalen Green said the fellow Maryland native not only helps in games, but also motivates him to improve each day at practice, too.
“He’s just good energy to have out there,” Green said of Kromah. “Every day he brings it. He’s challenging you when you’re tired to push. He’s a great presence to have out there, especially when you’re on the field in those long drives and you see Jam nodding his head — I know what that means.”
It means Kromah is ready to go. And with fall camp in full swing, Kromah can’t wait for the season-opener against Bucknell on Sept. 1.
But until then, Kromah is set on improving on the defensive line, both on the edge and interior.
“At the end of the day, you just have to play football,” Kromah said. “Do as you’re coached, and do it with a high expectation.”
