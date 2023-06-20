When Immanuel Ezeogu arrived at James Madison's elite camp earlier this month, he wasn't the only linebacker target on the field with the Dukes in mind.
Anthony Walker was there, too, and he already held an offer from the Dukes, something Ezeogu had worked towards for the past year. The two played in 7-on-7 together during the one-day camp, which foreshadowed a future pairing for the Dukes in the middle of the field.
Ezeogu, a Suffolk native, dreamed of going to JMU and knew it was where he wanted to spend his collegiate career, but he had to improve his grades to be in a spot where the Dukes could offer him.
JMU's coaching staff, led by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines and rovers coach Eddie Whitley, had supported Ezeogu over the past 12 months as he worked to boost his academics.
And now he thought he was in that position, but he left Harrisonburg without an offer and was curious when it would come. Soon after, the Dukes received two commitments from Class of 2024 linebackers, Bryson Banks and Walker, which allowed doubt to creep into Ezeogu's head.
But on Saturday, that changed.
The Dukes offered Ezeogu just minutes after Walker announced his commitment. Two days later, Ezegou joined the wave of commitments and posted his pledge to JMU on social media Monday afternoon.
"Man, it felt like relief," Ezeogu said of his offer from JMU. "I saw guys committing and I was like 'Dang, I might not get it.' When I finally got it, it was a relief and took all the stress away. It just felt good."
Ezeogu, a Class 5 second-team all-state selection, is the fourth member of the Dukes' recruiting class and marks the third straight commitment from a linebacker. The Nansemond River High School standout also became the first recruit from Virginia to join the Dukes 2024 recruiting class.
Before the Dukes offered, Ezeogu had offers from two FCS programs, Delaware State and Morgan State. Even though that was the case, he was locked in on JMU.
The hands-on support from two JMU assistants, one of whom will be his position coach, stood out to Ezeogu. They were by his side for most of the way as Ezeogu worked to complete his academic goals to attend the school he had aimed for all along.
And for the under-the-radar recruit, it said a lot about the Dukes' coaching staff — it practically validated JMU as something he wanted to be a part of.
"I like it a lot because it reminds me of my coaches in high school who want to see kids do great and actually try to help," Ezeogu said. "And they do what they can to see a kid succeed, so I like it a lot."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising senior is set to be a linebacker with the Dukes, but at Nansemond River, he played all over the defense.
Ezeogu played at all three levels for the Warriors, including his all-state performance at defensive end. But he prides himself on his versatility and ability to play all over the field.
"I play with an edge," Ezeogu said. "I'm just a baller. It came natural to me. I'm always pushing the competitive edge and making sure I'm leading my team."
As Ezeogu prepares for his college career at JMU, he echoed what Walker thought of the Dukes' recruiting class so far.
"We're trying to make this the greatest recruiting class in JMU history," Walker said earlier this week.
And for Ezeogu, that seems to be the goal.
"We feel like we're building a dynasty," Ezeogu said. "We're going to be the first class eligible to get a ring and go to a bowl game. I like seeing all these commitments so we can do that."
