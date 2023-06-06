For Jaylon Lee, it was only fitting that his collegiate career came to an end at James Madison — the very place his baseball legacy took off more than six years ago.
Once a football player, Lee was a late-bloomer when it came to baseball. His father sent him to a camp at JMU in December of his senior year to showcase his athletic talents in front of college coaches.
JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry didn’t have a spot for him, but was intrigued by Lee’s athleticism, though he was green to baseball. That, in turn, led Lee to Division III Eastern Mennonite just over two miles down the road, where he soon became a mainstay.
The Newport News native was a two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team selection after he batted a career .332 mark with 30 home runs and 132 RBIs through his 141 games across five seasons with the Royals.
But for an eager athlete that didn’t have much baseball experience before he arrived to college, EMU served as the perfect scenario for Lee to grow on the diamond.
“Going to EMU was the changing point in my life,” Lee said. “Coach [Adam] Posey’s phone calls, the way he treated me as a player. At the end of the day, I did end up at JMU, but EMU was my all-around blessing.”
Soon after his fifth year at EMU came to a close, Posey reached out to Ikenberrry to see if he’d be interested in taking Lee for his final year of collegiate eligibility with his extra season via the COVID-19 pandemic.
It didn’t take long for Ikenberry to jump on board.
He remembered Lee as the bright-eyed baseball player from that winter camp and kept up with his career at EMU. So with the opportunity to add a veteran outfielder, it wasn’t a hard decision.
“I like guys that are risk takers when it comes to betting on himself,” Ikenberry said. “And he bet on himself. He’s only been playing baseball since his freshman year of high school. To watch him go to college and have such a great college career, it’s a really good story. I liked his story, I liked the way he worked, so when coach Posey called me, I definitely had interest.”
Lee, who starred in the Valley Baseball League for two seasons, was set on staying in Harrisonburg for the most part. He spent five years at EMU and after he committed to JMU, he played his last VBL season with the Harrisonburg Turks, who play at the Dukes’ Veterans Memorial Park.
There’s just something about the town that kept Lee around, even though he was almost 200 miles from home. The Friendly City reflected its name pretty well in Lee’s experience, who said almost everyone he interacted with over the past six years wore a smile, which was fun for him to play in front of.
So to play one more year in the same town — and the same field — that kickstarted his collegiate career, and could have changed his life, was the cherry on top.
“Just being around good people is always something I’ve been drawn towards,” Lee said. “Just having that home feeling environment. … From the moment I got up there it felt like home, so I knew that I would finish my college career there. Once JMU offered and I could continue to stay in Harrisonburg, it was kind of a no-brainer.”
Lee arrived at the Division I level as a decorated ODAC player and his time spent in the VBL helped with the adjustment to the speed of pitching he’d see.
But for a player that has aspirations of playing professionally, either in affiliated baseball or in an independent league, consistency at the plate was on the forefront of his mind. He didn’t play everyday, but when given the opportunity, the 5-foot-10 outfielder flourished in his role.
Lee didn’t care that he wasn't starting every game. He just wanted to help the team win. And he came up clutch multiple times for the Dukes, including a pair of walk-off plate appearances: one a hit by pitch to beat Georgia State and another a three-run moonshot off the bench to beat Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana.
Those two moments stood out when he thought about his lone season with the Dukes, but that pinch-hit home run was just different. It set the tone for a three-game series in which JMU, the No. 10 preseason Sun Belt team, knocked off the Ragin’ Cajuns, who had just beat No. 1 LSU a couple days prior.
“There’s nothing better than a walk-off,” Lee said. “And when you do it in home-run fashion, it just makes it better.”
But the humble Lee tried to downplay his walk-off blast and thought of sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone’s similar one from earlier in the season. Either way, they were both just as impressive.
Lee started 33 of JMU’s 56 games and hit .269 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs and 24 RBIs in his final season of college baseball.
Though Lee had played more than 140 games at the college level before he set foot inside JMU’s locker room, he still wanted to learn. And for Ikenberrry, that was music to his ears.
“He was awesome to coach,” Ikenberry said. “A ton of energy, worked hard. [He] always wanted knowledge, always wanted feedback. Even though as many games he’s played as a college player, he was always striving to do better and learn more.”
But for Lee, his collegiate career was coming to a close when he first put on a JMU uniform. Though that was the case, he didn’t let that affect him on the field, rather he set foot between the foul lines with a greater appreciation for the sport.
And after six years of college baseball, Lee's playing career in Harrisonburg finally came to an end, one he wasn't looking forward to, but was at peace with what he was able to accomplish.
“As a player, of course we have those times where we know things are coming to an end,” Lee said. “So playing that last year of college baseball was one of those where every game is bittersweet because you know at some point it was going to end. … I was taking in as much as I could and enjoying my time.”
