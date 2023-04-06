It took James Madison outfielder Jaylon Lee the entire game to reach base, but when he stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, he made it count.
Lee, who was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts going into the at-bat, was the preferred batter that Georgia State wanted at the plate. So much so that the Panthers intentionally walked Mike Mancini, a true freshman, to load the bases with no outs.
Instead, Lee ended up wearing the second pitch he saw on his forearm to give JMU a 7-6 walk-off win over Georgia State on Thursday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.
And the situation that Lee was presented with, the opposing team electing to walk a young bat to get to the former Eastern Mennonite standout, gave him some added motivation to end the game.
“Being an older guy, especially being a fifth year seeing that happen, you think to yourself ‘Maybe they heard I came from D-III,’” Lee said. “Kind of the ego-driven thing. I like moments like that. There was no pressure on me, it was all the pressure in the world on the pitcher.”
But after Lee was hit by the pitch, there was a slight sense of uncertainty on whether or not the game was over. The Dukes celebrated Lee’s game-winning play, but Georgia State challenged the call on the field, which resulted in a celebration standstill on the field.
Following a few minute video review, the umpires confirmed the call, which allowed the Dukes’ triumph to resume.
“We didn’t know what they called, whether it hit him in the elbow or not,” Dukes designated hitter Coleman Calabrese said of the pause. “It was funny, but it was really exciting to see him do that.”
JMU’s win, which ended on the walk-off, was powered by two players that returned from injury and impacted five of the team’s seven runs.
First it was Calabrese, who hadn’t played since March 11 with an undisclosed injury. In his first at-bat of the contest, the Bowie, Md., native rocketed a towering flyball down the right field line that drifted towards foul ground, but clanked off the foul pole for a three-run home run.
The shot was Calabrese’s first-career home run, which came at a good time to give the Dukes a 3-1 lead in the second inning.
Then it was Mason Dunaway, who’s been nursing a hamstring injury for the past month. He hit a leadoff triple in the third inning and as he rounded second, JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said he hoped that Dunaway wasn’t going to reinjure his leg.
As it turns out, he didn’t. And during the next at-bat in the frame, Dunaway scored on a wild pitch to give the Dukes a 4-2 lead. Four innings later, Dunaway took a 92 mile-an-hour pitch to the helmet with the bases loaded, which scored a run, but ended his day in the contest.
For Ikenberry, the return of two of his routine starting players was a welcomed sight.
“Having those guys back is huge for us,” Ikenberry said. “We battled the storm the last couple weeks, only having 11 position players available is scary going into certain situations. Hopefully we’ll get everybody back in the next five to 10 days.”
Though JMU led for virtually the entire game, Georgia State clawed its way back into the game in the eighth and ninth innings and scored a trio of runs to force extra baseball.
But the Dukes were able to weather the blown lead to take it in the first extra frame, which was sparked by Trimble reaching on an error.
The win marked the first Sun Belt Conference series-opening victory for the Dukes this season, which sets up an opportunity to win the series on Friday evening.
“Winning game one is huge because it takes the pressure and puts it on [Georgia State],” Ikenberry said. “We have an opportunity to win game two. And we have our [starting pitchers]. … We didn’t move our guys up like they did theirs and we did that on purpose.”
Georgia State 011 001 021 0 – 6 9 2
James Madison 031 000 200 1 – 7 7 3
Brandon, Jones and Douglas, Treadway and Hynek. Ertlschweiger, Kleinfelter, Burke, Entsminger, Williams, Vogatsky and Schiavone. W – Vogatsky (3-0). L – Treadway (1-2). HR – J: Calabrese, second inning, two on. G – Hynek, third inning, none on.
