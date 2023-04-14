Rachel Matey didn’t want to use her extra year of eligibility at first.
The James Madison defender had played four seasons of college lacrosse and anchored the Dukes’ defense for much of that time, so another year wasn’t something she was interested in.
That was until the Dukes were bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the second round by Loyola (Md.) last spring. Matey arrived in Harrisonburg the year after JMU claimed its first national title over Boston College and she was determined to get the Dukes back there.
But in each NCAA Tournament since then, the Dukes haven’t made it past the first weekend. So the sour taste, especially that of which the Greyhounds beat the purple and gold last season by 10 goals, Matey came around on the idea of giving it one more try.
Though she thought about it, Matey still needed some convincing to return, which soon came from four others in her recruiting class that all wanted to use the extra year, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic cut their sophomore season short.
“I wasn’t going to come back originally. … I wasn’t. But I had teammates kind of convince me that we’ve got something special, we should try again,” Matey said. “I love lacrosse and I wanted to play it for another year. I wanted to have four solid years.”
Matey and the four other fifth-year players, as well as the five seniors will play their final guaranteed home game at Sentara Park on Sunday afternoon against Cincinnati, though the Dukes’ chances of hosting NCAA Tournament first and second round games are likely.
For JMU coach Shelley Klaes, the group of 10 players have been key in helping bring the Dukes back to a deep run in the postseason.
“They’re a big part of showing our continuing surge — showing we’re not settled, we’re not done fighting and proving what this program can do year after year,” Klaes said. “They’ve made it their duty, they’ve made it their mission, to bring JMU back to the national stage. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.”
Matey has been integral in the Dukes’ 13-game winning streak — which has put JMU at No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA weekly poll — on the backline and in the circle on draw controls. Matey broke the JMU career record for draw controls won against Richmond on April 5.
The Phoenixville, Pa., native played behind the previous record-holder Haley Warden and broke the record with ease. She's up to 254 draw controls and counting as the Dukes’ have three regular season games and the postseason remaining.
But even though Matey has etched her name into the record book, she’s quick to acknowledge those around her that have helped send draw controls her way in the circle.
“The people that you don’t hear about are the ones helping me get those stats,” Matey said. “Bella and Maddie are sometimes drawing it to me and that’s my job. … They’re on the field just as much as we are, they do just as much as we are. We have those stats, we have those records because of the people around us. Those numbers are great and all, but it would be nothing without the team that I’m on.”
Matey’s job may have been made easier by her teammates, but she’s also helped lead the Dukes’ defense at a pace that’s resulted in five ranked wins in six tries — JMU’s only loss came at then-No. 1 North Carolina to open the season.
Since the Dukes’ loss to the Tar Heels, JMU has been hard to beat. The purple and gold have won defensive slugfests, but they’ve also won in blowout fashion, too.
With three unranked opponents left on the schedule, JMU isn’t taking its foot off the gas pedal. Instead, it might be pushing on it even harder.
The Dukes knocked off American Athletic Conference foe Vanderbilt in 17-1 fashion on Saturday, a game in which JMU didn’t score for the first 11 minutes.
JMU fifth-year midfielder Lizzy Fox said the Dukes know what’s in front of them and that they have to handle business down the stretch.
“We know we can’t take the next few games lightly,” Fox said. “We want to win out this year, so we’re taking it one game at a time and looking forward to hopefully winning out.”
If the Dukes’ win out — or just win on Sunday — they’ll set a new record for the longest winning streak in program history, as the 2018 national championship team won its final 14 games to win the title.
And Matey looked at that and laughed as she said, “we haven’t won anything yet.”
“It’s funny to think that we’re already at that point in our season where we’re like, ‘We’re doing a good job,’” Matey said of the historic winning streak in front of them.
But for a team that wants to reclaim the national spotlight, winning in dominant fashion should be expected. And senior attacker Lilly Boswell said each win has built off the last.
“Having momentum is important,” Boswell said. “After each game, we never settle. We’re always hunting for the next game. We work really hard during the week to make it pay off on the weekends.”
The Dukes have been superior against almost every opponent they’ve seen on the field this spring and they hope to continue the trend as the regular season comes to a close.
And it’s not a fluke.
When Klaes sat down with Matey to make the decision to come back for one more year, her heart of the defense made a statement that embodies why she came back pretty clearly: she’s determined to bring another national championship back to Harrsonburg.
“Rachel told me in the conversation when she was recommitting to the program, that she would be disappointed if she left here without a national championship,” Klaes said. “And to hear that conviction, that courage to make that kind of statement, they’re a group that’s willing to put their money where their mouth is.”
So far, the Dukes look the part of a national title contender. And JMU’s seniors are willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.
