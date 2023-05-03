Mathis Embraces Leadoff Approach, Leads To Confident Plate Presence

It’s been a couple of years since KK Mathis batted towards the top of the order, but when James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte moved the freshman second baseman to the leadoff spot 35 games into the season, she welcomed it.
Mathis hadn’t hit that high in the order since she was the two-hole designated hitter her junior season with her travel team, Tennessee Mojo, but she remembered back to that season and utilized her approach from that experience.
She batted behind Aleyah Terrell, who’s now at Boston College, and the duo called themselves the “Party Starters” that summer.
With Mathis at the leadoff spot for the Dukes, that mantra has returned.
“I kind of embrace the ‘Party Starter’ hype that I bring and it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game,” Mathis said. “Embracing that like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go. We gotta set the tone for the team and get on any way possible.’”
Mathis has not only embraced the leadoff spot from her approach but she’s welcomed the more laid-back hitting from the leadoff spot. When she’s at the plate, her job is to get on, rather than situational hitting, which can present its own set of challenges and pressure for a young bat.
But there’s a reason LaPorte has a freshman in the leadoff spot in an order that’s littered with veteran bats — she’s consistent.
Mathis leads the team in batting average (.359), hits (47), doubles (12), and RBIs (41), as well as brings the second-best slugging percentage (.725), OPS (1.147) and on-base percentage (.422). She’s also hit the second-most home runs (12), trailing Hannah Shifflett’s 17.
The West Chester, Ohio, native spoke with confidence as she talked about her new hitting role, and she thought her ability to put past plate appearances and games behind her has led to a fruitful role at the top of the order.
“Just learning how to go at-bat to at-bat and not let it affect me. The past couple weeks, I’ve done a really good job at that,” Mathis said. “Being able to not let my outs get in front of me, just finding a way to go 1-for-3, 2-for-3 every game has been pretty productive.”
Since Mathis entered the leadoff spot for the Dukes, she’s hit .444 with two doubles, three home runs — including a leadoff blast in the sixth against Appalachian State on Friday afternoon — three strikeouts, five walks, and eight RBIs.
Outside of hitting in the leadoff spot, Mathis has been the everyday second baseman and a young leader on a squad with two seniors on the corners — Shifflett and Hallie Hall.
Mathis isn’t afraid of the collegiate competition on the diamond, but she’s also grown into a leadership spot on the team with just 131 at-bats at the college level.
But that’s who she is. That’s the player that LaPorte saw on the recruiting trail.
And quite frankly, LaPorte said that’s a big reason why she puts on a JMU uniform every weekend.
“She’s just a born leader, that’s who she is,” LaPorte said. “People gravitate to her. Her energy is fantastic. She still stays in her lane as a freshman, but to have those leadership qualities … that’s why she’s here.”
With a stellar freshman campaign, Mathis looks like a natural on the field. She appears comfortable in the batter’s box but also looks the part in the infield in her first season playing second base.
She was recruited to play first, but with Shifflett back for her final year of eligibility, Mathis quickly adapted to second base. And against App State over the weekend, Mathis made an over-the-shoulder grab as she drifted into the outfield — something that didn’t appear to be a novice second baseman’s play.
“I say it all the time, if you would have told me back in middle or high school that I’d be batting leadoff and playing second base in college, I’d have told you that you were nuts,” Mathis said. “I’m a lot more versatile than people put me in.”
For Mathis, her freshman season has been all she expected and more, even before the final regular season series at Texas State this weekend and the Sun Belt Conference tournament on the horizon.
“It’s been fun,” Mathis said. “I’ve done a lot of growing as a freshman. Accepting new roles, getting thrown around a little bit, but the Lord’s blessed me to be playing well. I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman year, honestly.”
