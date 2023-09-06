McCloud Enters UVA As Starter, Team Confident In His Abilities

North Dakota State transfer wide receiver Phoenix Sproles was en route to James Madison for an official visit last fall when he noticed someone wearing a No. 3 chain around his neck on his plane bound for the small Shenandoah Valley Airport.
Once Sproles saw the chain, he realized that he wasn’t the only transfer that was headed to the Dukes’ game against Georgia State for a visit.
“He’s gotta be a football player,” Sproles thought to himself.
As it turned out, he was right.
That player was Arizona transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud, whom Sproles got to know throughout the visit.
Soon after that weekend, Sproles became the first transfer portal player to commit to the Dukes, and McCloud wasn’t too far behind.
Now, McCloud is set to start at Virginia this weekend, where Sproles will be his top slot receiver option.
“We both talked about what we could do here, and we made it happen,” Sproles said. “There’s no one like him. He’s his own person. He’s really cool to be around, he works hard. He’s a veteran quarterback, he’s been around football for a long time. … We’re behind him. We’ll be ready to go, and I know he’ll be ready as well.”
McCloud entered the Dukes’ season opener against Bucknell in the third quarter in relief of redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, who was just 3-for-11 passing for 15 yards and an interception.
The Tampa, Fla., native came into the game and provided a jolt to JMU’s offense as he completed seven of his 11 attempts for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard dime to a streaking Reggie Brown for his first score as the purple and gold’s quarterback.
While McCloud didn’t earn the starting job out of camp, his experience was a key factor that JMU hwS coach Curt Cignetti stressed at Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans in late July.
Cignetti talked about how it would be nice if the Dukes’ starting quarterback had experience with a three-game road swing within the first four weeks. But as the signal-caller competition wore on through fall camp, Barnett appeared to be the clear-cut favorite and pulled away with “significant separation.”
Some may have thought it was Cignetti’s plan to start Barnett against Bucknell as a decoy ahead of the Virginia contest, but the fifth-year coach put that rumor to bed rather quickly.
“The total focus right now is Virginia, and I think he earned the starting job based on his performance,” Cignetti said of McCloud on Tuesday afternoon. “Going into the season, I said at the press conference it would be nice to have a guy with experience, but Alonza had a great camp. It just didn’t show up in the Bucknell game.”
Barnett, who made his first career start against the Bison, didn’t have his best stuff in the Dukes’ season-opener.
But while he won’t start against the ‘Hoos, Cignetti called this past weekend’s performance “only one chapter of the book.”
“It’s a long season, a lot of crazy things happen,” Cignetti said. “I still have total confidence in Alonza Barnett. I don’t think what he put out on the game field Saturday night was indicative of what he’s capable of doing. Next time he’s in that situation, hopefully [with] this experience, he can make the adjustments he needs to make so he can play like we’ve all seen him play.”
Barnett shined in the Dukes’ practices, while McCloud showed up when the lights were on in both the team’s scrimmages and the season opener.
The former South Florida quarterback has played in the big moments before, which was another reason why he’s the one the Dukes will go with in front of more than an expected 50,000 in Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
McCloud started at No. 7 Notre Dame with USF in 2020 and was Arizona’s starter at No. 3 Oregon in 2021.
With those two games in mind, Cignetti named McCloud the starter on Monday and said, “he’s been in the arena before.”
“He has performed better in the scrimmages than he does in practice,” Cignetti said of McCloud. “But he’s played a lot of football, and has quarterback instincts. … He’s got a good head on his shoulders out there on the playing field.”
As McCloud arrived at JMU as the team’s most experienced quarterback with 19 career starts, he had to learn a brand new offense. But after nine months, it appears that he’s grown more comfortable within JMU’s system.
Sproles, the wideout who visited Harrisonburg at the same time as McCloud, is his roommate, and he said the two studied together almost every night during spring practice to get the offense down pat. They wanted to be perfect in the spring, and it seems as though that has paid off now.
“As a quarterback, you can see the growth in his decision making,” Sproles said. “His post ball to Reggie [against Bucknell], if you watch, he didn’t hesitate at all. It was just natural for him to make that throw and trust Reggie. I think it’s always been there, but he didn’t play a lot at Arizona, so I think he’s just getting back to his groove.”
This weekend’s game will be McCloud’s first start in 700 days since he missed most of the 2021 season with a broken ankle suffered against UCLA, and he didn’t appear in a game at Arizona in 2022.
As Sproles talked about McCloud, football is second nature for the quarterback. It just comes down to what he puts into it.
And as the wideout talked about it, he was confident McCloud would be ready to go against the Cavaliers.
“How good can Jordan be is all on Jordan,” Sproles said, “and I think he’s going to be good for us.”
