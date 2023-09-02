Once James Madison coach Curt Cignetti sat down inside the Plecker Athletic Performance Center after the Dukes’ 38-3 rout of Bucknell, a quick evaluation of his quarterback play followed.
JMU’s starting signal-caller, redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, never settled into the game, which led to the Dukes not feeling comfortable calling a passing play by the midway point of the second quarter.
“We got to the point where we were afraid to call a pass,” Cignetti said. “Was I surprised the way [Barnett] came out after the camp he had? Yeah. And I think it got to the point where it’s like a golfer that’s afraid to swing the club.”
Cignetti’s golf club reference continued shortly later.
“I can’t really explain it like a psychologist,” Cignetti said. “There were plays out there, that were routine plays, that weren’t getting made. And then it became obvious on the one to Taj. Look I’m not a very good golfer, but I did go through some streaks where I was afraid to swing the club, OK. That’s the only thing I could equate it to.”
The Greensboro, N.C., native didn’t complete a pass past the line of scrimmage in his first-career start, which led to a 3-for-11 performance with 15 yards and an interception.
Barnett played two drives in the third quarter — he didn’t throw a single pass — before Cignetti opted to play Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud. The fifth-year coach inserted the experienced signal-caller in an effort to be able to pass the ball down field.
And when the Tampa, Fla., native entered the game, his presence was felt rather quickly.
McCloud completed his first pass attempt, a 15-yard gain to tight end Zach Horton, before he used his legs to set up a Ty Son Lawton five-yard rushing touchdown.
Cignetti’s thinking allowed the Dukes to play a balanced brand of football in the second half.
“You’ve got to be able to play balanced football on offense,” Cignetti said. “You can’t just run the ball, you got to be able to throw the ball too. What happened out there on the field, everybody saw it and it was crystal clear what happened out there on the field.”
McCloud connected with Reggie Brown for a 57-yard touchdown in the early-stages of the fourth quarter. And on the next drive, McCloud tossed a 13-yard touchdown to freshman wideout Max Moss.
Brown, who caught two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown from McCloud in the fourth quarter, thought that the fifth-year
“I feel like he did change the momentum,” Brown said.
With McCloud’s standout second-half performance, JMU’s quarterback position has become another discussion point, soon after it was officially decided that Barnett was the Dukes’ QB1.
As Cignetti talked about McCloud’s play, which he said he left a couple plays out on the field that could have been touchdowns, he noted that next week’s game at Virginia is a much taller task than the team’s contest against FCS Bucknell.
“He came in and very a spark today,” Cignetti said of McCloud. “He gave us the best chance today, right? And we’re going to go in a bigger arena next week, a lot bigger arena than this one playing Bucknell.”
But when asked if McCloud would be the Dukes’ starter against the Cavaliers, a contest that would mean the world to the program recruiting-wise if JMU were to win, he didn’t give a completely straight answer, but he did allude that McCloud could start after his dazzling performance.
“Do you see him being the guy?” Cignetti said. “What would you do? [Laughs] It’s kind of obvious wasn’t it? OK.”
But after a brief pause, Cignetti followed it up with talking about Barnett, who he hopes will learn a lot from his first-career start.
“I think Alonza Barnett, he’ll learn from this,” Cignetti said. “Chapter one has been written, chapter two will begin tomorrow.”
That final line from Cignetti didn’t close the door on Barnett’s chances to start in Charlottesville, though it seems likely that McCloud could be presented with the opportunity to lead the Dukes’ offense against the ‘Hoos.
But for now, Cignetti hopes his entire team learned from the up and down game against Bucknell, who hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, with Virginia up next.
“We have a lot of improvement to make, and I think this game will grab our guys’ attention,” Cignetti said. “This team needs humbled a little bit coming off the last game last year and all the hoopla in the offseason and that kind of stuff. They got a little bit of humble pie in the first half. We did respond a little better in the second half, but we got a lot work to do.”
