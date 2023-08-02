Peyton McDaniel is entering her fourth year at James Madison but experiencing a much different kind of summer with the Dukes.
The redshirt junior guard has battled injuries at different points in her career, been through an offseason that included isolation due to COVID-19 and experienced the highs and lows of JMU's conference change to the Sun Belt.
But this year, she's healthy, and the Dukes are coming off a season in which they accomplished many of their goals, creating a different vibe for McDaniel, who exploded for 30 points in the Sun Belt Conference championship game last March.
"I feel like I've had the whole summer where I know my body a lot better," McDaniel said. "I feel like this is one of the first summers where I get to do everything, experience everything with the team, so it's been really good."
In addition to being healthy, claiming her first conference tournament championship with the Dukes also has McDaniel upbeat ahead of the school year.
"We know how to get there now," McDaniel said. "Let's do everything we can to keep working toward doing that again."
Family Affair
While JMU will likely enter 2023-24 as the preseason favorite to repeat as Sun Belt champs, Arkansas State has made moves to become a contender.
That starts with West Virginia transfer Wynter Rogers, who came to A-State to play for her sister, Red Wolves head coach Destinee Rogers.
Wynter Rogers, a 5-11 guard from Little Rock, averaged just 1.1 points at WVU last season but was rated one of the top 15 players at her position coming out of high school. She's one of a few high-major transfers Arkansas State is centering its rebuild around.
The Red Wolves return guard Izzy Higginbottom, last year's Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year who averaged 16 points per game. A-State also added 6-1 Baylor transfer Kendra Gillispie, who averaged four points and three rebounds for the Bears as a sophomore last season.
Getting Bigger
Few, if any, teams in the Sun Belt can match James Madison's size, with a pair of accomplished 6-4 centers in Ksyusha Kozlova and Anna Goodman coming back for the Dukes, in addition to multiple wing players standing more than 6-feet.
But another team amid a rebuild has done the most to match JMU's height in the post.
After finishing at the bottom of the Sun Belt last season, South Alabama signed UT Arlington transfer center Kamaria Gipson.
Gipson, who stands 6-3, started her career at San Diego State, then started 12 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 4.7 points with two double-doubles.
The Jaguars also return 6-3 center Zena Ellis, who played in 30 games last season after transferring from Buffalo.
