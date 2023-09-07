Tony Elliott, Virginia’s second-year head coach, was asked this week why his Cavaliers would play neighboring school and fledgling FBS and Sun Belt Conference power James Madison. It was timely question with the Dukes scheduled to face the Commonwealth’s flagship university on the gridiron for the first time in 40 years.
Elliott, to his credit, said he thinks in-state programs should play each other. Though some of U.Va.’s fans might wonder what the Cavaliers have to gain in facing JMU this Saturday in Charlottesville, the obvious answer is the expected crowd of more than 50,000. It will be the largest at Scott Stadium in four years.
But you can’t blame folks who went to school on the west side of the Blue Ridge Mountains if they're skeptical. JMU fans have waited a long time for this game and many wonder if it will take another four decades to happen again.
Elliott may say he’ll keep playing JMU and the other in-state Group of 5 programs, but until last year he spent his entire career in the state of South Carolina, including a decade as an assistant at Clemson, where the Tigers have faced JMU’s Sun Belt brethren Coastal Carolina only one time ever, and there’s nothing between the in-state foes listed on future schedules either.
The Dukes and Cavaliers have played just three times, despite the campuses sitting an hour apart and the schools enjoying a healthy rivalry in other sports such as women’s basketball and lacrosse.
In football, JMU and Virginia first played in 1979 when the Dukes were a Division II independent and barely removed from their Madison College days. JMU lost by 60 points that day, but went back in 1982 and beat the Cavaliers 21-17. The next year, playing again at U.Va’s Scott Stadium, Virginia won by a touchdown.
At the time in the early 1980s, athletics were putting what was not long before a tiny, nearly all-female teachers college on the map. Lou Campanelli, the men’s basketball coach, was in the midst of leading the Dukes to three-straight years of early-round NCAA Tournament victories against Georgetown, Ohio State and West Virginia.
In the spring of 1983, Brad Babcock coached the JMU baseball team to the College World Series.
But university president Ron Carrier, athletic director Dean Ehlers and JMU’s first football coach Challace McMillin all knew a successful Division I football program had an opportunity to transform JMU in ways nothing else could.
Carrier, Ehlers, McMillin, Campanelli and Babcock all lived to become old men and survived long enough to see that dream of James Madison’s future come true. None of them lived long enough to see the Dukes get another shot at U.Va. on the gridiron, however.
In terms of having a large and rabid fan base, top-notch facilities, an ability to recruit high-caliber athletes and, most importantly, success on the fields and courts, JMU has never been on a more even level than its power conference neighbors at Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Dukes are a touchdown favorite Saturday and threaten to turn the town purple with thousands of fans descending on Charlottesville.
But the Cavs and Hokies are still members of the ACC, still collect massive paychecks from ESPN exponentially larger than the television network pays the Sun Belt Conference, and so they call the shots when it comes to if and when they play JMU in football.
If the Dukes win — collecting a $550,000 paycheck and U.Va.’s pride while leaving behind a plethora of purple and gold streamers in the process — there will be plenty of people with influence among the Wahoos who won’t want to invite the Dukes back for another 40 years.
If I was a member of the brass at UVa. and/or Va.Tech the football teams would play JMU, ODU and Liberty on a rotating basis.
