This time, a comeback wasn’t in the cards. Nor was a trip to the NCAA semifinals.
An outstanding, at times simply incredible, season for the James Madison women’s lacrosse team ended Thursday afternoon at the JMA Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The second-seeded Syracuse Orange topped the No. 7 Dukes 13-7 in the NCAA quarterfinals.
This was undoubtedly one of the best teams ever to put on JMU’s purple and gold. The Dukes finished 19-3, all three losses to Top 10 teams and with plenty of victories against ranked opponents along the way. The Dukes absolutely crushed inferior opponents, handled good ones and hung with the greats.
But breaking through to reach the top is unimaginably difficult, and the Dukes are proof. James Madison is one of five programs to win a national championship since 2005, going all the way in 2018. The others — North Carolina, Boston College, Northwestern, and Maryland — all have multiple final four appearances during that time. As does the Syracuse program that topped JMU Thursday.
The Dukes were making their first quarterfinal appearance since hoisting the big trophy, but the bluebloods of women’s lacrosse don’t just open the doors for anyone to join the club.
The gap between the very good and great is simultaneously tiny and huge. If any JMU team since 2018 seemed to have what it took to get back to championship weekend and perhaps bring home a second national title, this appeared to be the one.
But the Orange held Isabella Peterson, who scored seven goals in an epic, four-goal fourth-quarter comeback last week against Maryland, to just two scores Thursday as Syracuse limited her to six shots.
JMU was as good as any team in the country in so many ways. Peterson is arguably the best dodge-and-shoot scorer in the nation, and the entire attack unit around her sparked a high-scoring offense. The defense was so outstanding on free position shots the Dukes could essentially bump and foul with impunity without much concern the opposition could make them pay at the eight-meter arc.
And fifth-year senior Kat Buchanan, who sat behind All-American goalie Molly Dougherty for four years, was more than up to the task when given the starting job this season.
But one area JMU failed to match up to their elite peers was the draw control. Heading into Thursday’s national quarterfinal, the Dukes outdrew their opponents 294-224, but in the final two games of the season against two programs synonymous with women’s lacrosse, the Dukes were dominated in the draw circle, with Syracuse winning 15-9.
The result in both games was JMU falling behind four goals late in the third quarter.
Sunday in Harrisonburg, the Dukes were somehow able to utilize the other dominant aspects of its game to come back and take down the Terrapins. But Syracuse proved you couldn’t count on a once-in-a-lifetime rally twice in five days. Not when you allow the other team to keep the ball.
Making the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018 was still a step forward for the program. The Dukes could be among the favorites to win it all. Peterson will be among the preseason national Player of the Year candidates.
But the defense loses Buchanan in goal, All-Americans Rachel Matey, and Mairead Durkin. JMU always has great players waiting in the wings, but it’s no guarantee the Dukes have a squad as good on both ends of the field.
Dominance all season long in front of each goal highlights the letdown at the center. Matey and Durkin will go down as two of the all-time greats in purple, but won’t know the thrill of playing on the season's final weekend.
That remains a feeling reserved for the 2018 and 2000 JMU teams, the only in the outstanding history of Dukes lacrosse to advance past the quarterfinals.
JMU could be back next year, but Thursday just shows it won’t be easy.
