PENSACOLA, Fla. — The court at the Pensacola Bay Center was finally cleared of confetti and ladders. The postgame press conference was over, and the hometown radio interview had just wrapped up.
Sean O'Regan looked around the nearly empty arena where his James Madison Dukes had celebrated a Sun Belt Conference Tournament title earlier Monday and smiled.
He then refused to make it about himself.
In many ways, that's not his choice.
The nature of college basketball, on both the men's and women's side, is that players come and go. Coaches are the stars that brands are built around. That's certainly not to take anything away from Kiki Jefferson and Peyton McDaniel, who combined for 52 points in JMU's 81-51 blowout of Texas State in Monday's title game.
They just made themselves JMU legends.
But in women's college basketball, the transcendent figures and institutional fixtures are Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley. At JMU, where the Dukes are one of only four programs in the nation to win more than 1,200 games, it's long been Shelia Moorman and Kenny Brooks.
Monday, O'Regan took a step out of their shadows.
Moorman and Brooks each took JMU to six NCAA Tournaments when the program was a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, a conference that typically only puts one team in the Big Dance.
O'Regan, a JMU alum and former Brooks assistant, stood toe-to-toe with his predecessors in terms of regular-season success during his first seven years in charge.
But it wasn't until Monday afternoon, in the Dukes' first conference tournament as Sun Belt members, that he cut down the nets and secured a spot in March Madness.
He said Monday, away from the lights, cameras, and microphones, he never paid attention to what any JMU fans said about him. He said he wasn't aware of any comparisons to Brooks, who now has Virginia Tech in a position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tourney.
But those comparisons, fair or not, were there. As O'Regan often says and has posted on the wall in his office, the standard is the standard.
And for JMU women's hoops, the standard is the NCAA Tournament.
"I knew what I was getting into," O'Regan said. "If I didn't want this weight, I could have gone with Kenny. I could have been an assistant and been fine. But this is what I always dreamed about doing."
After last season's 14-15 season, the first losing record for the Dukes since 2003-04 in Brooks' second year, the criticism in certain corners of JMU's fanbase grew.
Not that the NCAA Tournament drought was O'Regan's fault. The man has won 72 percent of his games overall and 78 percent in conference play. That kind of consistency is never a fluke, but sometimes conference tournament losses are.
Take 2019, when the Dukes dominated the CAA all season long, then went to the postseason with every player who could handle the point guard duties injured. JMU was on the NCAA Tournament bubble that year even without winning the conference tourney and probably should have gotten in but was snubbed.
The following year, the Dukes were just about a lock for an at-large bid, even if they had faltered in the CAA Tournament. But both the CAA and NCAA Tournaments were canceled after COVID-19 hit the United States.
Last season, JMU was locked out of the CAA Tournament altogether because the Dukes had already announced it was leaving the league for the Sun Belt.
With that context, O'Regan pointed out he and Jefferson, his star player the past few years and really the first foundational recruit he landed after getting the head coaching job, had only had two shots to win a conference tournament title together. They're now batting .500.
"Getting coached by this man," Jefferson said. "You're going to do everything you can to get him what he deserves. I don't think he always gets what he deserves, but we try to help him out."
Before heading to the locker room to pretend he didn't know a celebratory water dowsing from his team was coming his way, he half-joked about the comparisons to Brooks, noting critics could still say he's five NCAA Tournaments behind his mentor.
But it got a lot harder to deny that his first seven seasons leading the Dukes have been anything short of outstanding.
"I'm not going to ever do this chasing my championship, that's just not who I am going to be," O'Regan said. "I'm going to enjoy the heck out of this, but next year we're going to start this journey again."
