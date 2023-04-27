In James Madison’s season finale against Marshall on Saturday, Kylie Moulin fell behind 2-5 in the second set after she took the first set with ease 6-2.
Though she was down three games, the set wasn’t as lopsided as the score might infer. Instead, there were just a couple points that didn’t go Moulin’s way, so she fell behind.
But when she looked at Dukes coach Shelley Jaudon, the JMU senior told her the various things that were going wrong.
The response?
“Well, what are you going to do about it?” Jaudon recalled.
Moulin looked at her coach and walked back onto the court with a mission to comeback in the match. After the brief conversation, Moulin rallied to beat Marshall’s Johanna Strom in straight sets with a 7-6 win in the second with a 7-3 tiebreak win.
That match, to Jaudon, showed Moulin’s growth as a leader on the court. And it was a pivotal point as the Dukes won the match 4-3 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament this week in Atlanta.
“Kylie has always been a tenacious competitor, everybody knows that about her, it’s one of her greatest qualities,” Jaudon said. “She’s a quiet leader, she’s going to lead by example. … But she’s grown in her ability to be a verbal leader and to showcase those leadership skills under pressure and she did that [against Marshall.]”
But before she was on the No. 1 singles court for JMU and a first team All-Sun Belt selection, Moulin opened her collegiate career at Alabama, where Jaudon was on staff as an assistant.
That version of Moulin’s game looked a lot different than where it’s at now. She was dominant on the baseline and she could will her way through some matches, but she wasn’t a complete player — yet.
“When she came into college, she was definitely more of a one-dimensional player,” Jaudon said. “And she got away with it because she’s a great competitor. But I think in college, you’re really challenged to grow your game because there’s people coaching on the court against you and they know how to expose your game a little better than in juniors.”
Moulin went 11-14 in singles, including a 4-0 mark on court No. 5, during her freshman campaign with the Crimson Tide. But the next fall, Moulin suffered a season-ending injury that caused her to redshirt her sophomore season.
After that missed season, Moulin transferred to JMU — reuniting with Jaudon, who was named head coach the summer before Moulin’s sophomore season.
With the fresh start, Moulin started to blossom as a player. She went 17-5 in singles and 10-1 in doubles during her first season in Harrisonburg before she followed it up with a 13-3 singles mark in year two with the Dukes. In her third season, Moulin logged her first collegiate 20-win campaign with a 20-5 singles mark.
The difference in play? Moulin became an “all-court player,” Jaudon said.
Her dominant baseline play is still there, but Moulin can also play at the net, hit the in between shots and crush winners over the net.
And Moulin credited Jaudon with assisting in her development.
“After my injury, I think my game became more well-developed, more complete and all-around,” Moulin said. “I owe a big thanks to [Jaudon] because she took the time, helped me and worked with me — especially when I was struggling after my injury.”
With Moulin’s game improved from her freshman campaign, the sixth-year senior said that after some tough matches, Jaudon will remind her how far she’s come since her time with the Crimson Tide.
“I’ll have some matches where I’ll end up beating the girl and Shelley will come up to me and say, ‘You never would have been able to deal with this or beat this girl before,’” Moulin said. “It’s just because my game has developed so much and I’m able to handle more styles of play since I’m more of an all-around player now.”
Now, Moulin has the chance to lead the Dukes to their first-ever Sun Belt title and the third conference title since Jaudon arrived in Harrisonburg.
JMU’s quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded South Alabama was moved to Friday afternoon after rain moved through the Atlanta area on Thursday.
For Jaudon, the chance for the Dukes to compete for a conference crown — they couldn’t last spring due in the Colonial Athletic Association — is something she was excited for.
“Throughout the season, we’ve learned a lot of lessons together and we’ve grown and we’ve really seen that on showcase the last few weeks,” Jaudon said. “They’re ready for their opportunity and they know that. I’m just excited to see them go out there and give it everything they have.”
And for Moulin, this week’s tournament against the Sun Belt’s best is a challenge she looked forward to.
“I’m looking forward to enjoying my last conference tournament ever with my team, going out there and fighting hard,” Moulin said. “And laying it all on the line for this conference tournament and a chance to win it all at the end.”
