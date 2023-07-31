When James Madison begins its Sun Belt Conference title defense, the Dukes will do so with a new starting point guard.
The competition for that position could be intriguing.
Caroline Germond, now signed with a French professional team, didn't put up huge numbers in her lone season with the Dukes, averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 assists per game. But she fast established herself as a leader and the engine that made the Dukes' offense go, playing nearly 30 minutes per game.
JMU head coach Sean O'Regan went to the transfer portal again to find a replacement for Germond, signing St. Joseph's guard Olivia Mullins, who averaged 8.4 points and three assists for the Hawks last season. But unlike last season when the job was Germond's to lose, rising sophomore Chloe Sterling could challenge for more playing time after averaging seven minutes per game last season.
"Olivia has a different style from Caroline and we might play a little different with her on the floor, maybe looking for her shot a bit more," O'Regan said. "But Chloe just continues to work hard and improve for us. I'm really glad to be bringing her back."
During a summer scrimmage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, there was plenty of hustle and intensity around the roster. But the way Mullins and Sterling pushed each other while playing on separate teams stood out.
Mullins looked solid throughout, but she was in total control of the game when Sterling went to the sidelines for a break. When both players were on the floor, it was a constant battle.
Mullins, a New Jersey native, played against JMU last season when the Dukes defeated St. Joe's in Philadelphia. When she entered the transfer portal, she saw an opportunity to impact a successful program.
"I primarily made my decision based on how the team looked," Mullins said. "Academically I wanted to make sure I was in the right space to get what I want accomplished. JMU has a great psychology department, so that was a thing that really drew me. And, you know, the basketball isn't half bad either, winning the Sun Belt."
O'Regan shared excitement when JMU was able to land Mullins. Paired with Sterling to potentially share point guard minutes, the Dukes could throw different looks at opponents based on personnel, with Mullins bringing more scoring to the one spot.
"Caroline was incredible in her own way," O'Regan said. "But Olivia can give us another element, which is a little bit more of the ball in her hands and can play-make to score on her own. She wants to have the ball in her hands, the ability and freedom to score. I was thrilled to get her."
