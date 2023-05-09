As James Madison prepares to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Sentara Park against Army West Point, the Dukes (17-2) are going for their second national championship in five years.
Earning that feat would place JMU, the No. 7 seed in this year’s tourney, squarely among the most accomplished programs in the country. The Dukes have gotten to that point with a roster of diverse multi-sport athletes, borrowing a bit from the strategy that helped create one of the game’s top programs.
In the early 2000s, when Northwestern, again the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, was beginning a dynastic run of five straight national championships from 2005 to 2009, the Wildcats often recruited standout athletes from other sports who had little to no lacrosse experience.
The Dukes haven’t taken it that far, but many of their key players were high school standouts in other sports and only began specializing in lacrosse in college.
“You can use all those sports in lacrosse,” said JMU defender Rachel Matey, a decorated soccer player in high school. “From basketball, boxing out, pivoting, posting up, additional sports help with that, but a lot of times learning from other people playing your sport helps.”
Basketball is a big one in terms of crossover with lacrosse. Many offensive and defensive concepts are the same, and JMU head coach Shelley Klaes has shown an affinity for recruiting taller players who also starred in hoops.
All-American defender Mairead Durkin stands 5-10 and also attracted college basketball recruiters in high school. Isabella Peterson, the program’s all-time leading goal scorer, is 6-0 and uses her height to win draws and shoot from high angles.
Sophomore midfielder Savannah Derey is another 6-footer with limited high-level club lacrosse experience coming out of high school compared to many Division I players, but JMU coach Shelley Klaes asked Derey for the film of her prep basketball games to help scout her during the recruiting process.
“We recruited her to be a draw specialist,” Klaes said of Derey. “We say her body and her athletic ability and we thought maybe we could make a lacrosse player out of a basketball player. Her hands are great. She’s strong.”
Klaes has adapted basketball drills such as a three-on-three competition called the Muffet drill, named after former Notre Dame hoops coach Muffet McGraw, into the Dukes’ practice routines, and Peterson said she often finds herself instinctually reverting to a basketball move while moving toward the lacrosse goal.
“When you’re in the middle and you’re trying to post up and use your body to get off a defender or pop for the ball, I feel like it’s something I would do in basketball,” Peterson said. “We talk about drop steps a lot and I remember that’s something we talked about all the time in basketball, my dad teaching me in the backyard how to do a drop step.”
Basketball is far from the only sport JMU players have incorporated into lacrosse. Freshman attacker Maddie Epke, who has scored 26 goals this season, is one of three former ice hockey players on the JMU roster, and while basketball influences Peterson’s high-angle shots, Epke’s hockey instincts often result in low, worm-burner-style shots near the crease.
For the former soccer player Matey and midfielder Lily Boswell, a former cross-country runner, previous sports certainly helped build endurance, while Durkin has one of the most interesting athletic backgrounds in the game.
The New York native has an Irish father, Shane, who taught her Gaelic football, which has similarities to soccer and rugby. Mairead Durkin was one of the best female players on the planet when she was a teenager, leading the United States to a world championship.
Those skills are displayed when taking the ball down the field and clearing it herself following a JMU defensive stop.
Dukes midfielder Taylor Marchetti played basketball and field hockey in high school and said that while basketball is strategically similar, field hockey offered different ways to improve hand-eye coordination when handling a stick.
“It’s kind of cool how we’ve incorporated the skills of another sport into ours,” Marchetti said. “It’s very beneficial.”
