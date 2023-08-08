As James Madison coach Curt Cignetti talked about various position groups on his offense earlier this week, the wide receivers stuck out.
While there’s a highly-anticipated quarterback competition taking place on offense, it’s running simultaneously with a wide receiver battle since the Dukes returned just two players at that position who caught a pass at JMU last fall — Reggie Brown and Payton Hunter.
For Cignetti, the competitiveness of a position battle is a good thing — and he hoped that other groups would have multiple players vying for the same spots too.
“The good thing about that room is we have competition,” Cignetti said of the wide receivers. “And when you have competition it brings out the best in everyone. I see good things going on out there. I wish we had more competition going on at other positions, but maybe we’ll develop that.”
Brown is the incumbent in the wide receivers room after he posted 24 receptions for 401 yards — the second-most receiving yards — and four touchdowns last fall. Hunter, the other returner with statistics in a JMU uniform, recorded one catch for 14 yards in two games a year ago.
So as Brown walked into the wide receivers room for fall camp, it was full of new faces — many of which were pulled from the transfer portal.
North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles was the first portal commitment that JMU landed, and they did it before the 2022 campaign was even over. The Dukes also brought in South Florida’s Omarion Dollison and St. Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt in advance of spring practice.
After the Dukes closed spring ball, JMU signed one more transfer: East Carolina’s Taji Hudson. Once Hudson was on campus for summer workouts, he quickly rose through the ranks.
Hudson caught the eye of the Dukes’ strength and conditioning staff and Cignetti was eager to see him on the field in fall camp. So far, he’s impressed, even though he has just one collegiate reception in three seasons at the college level.
“He’s catching on quick,” Brown said of Hudson. “Getting Taji right hasn’t been no work, for real. He’s been studying, he’s been in the room with coach. He’s getting better every day.”
While Hudson has picked the playbook up rather quickly, his counterparts have also impressed in practice.
Brown called Dollison the “fastest on the team,” while he noted Sproles brings both speed and a smart football IQ to the table.
With that quartet, plus former ECU transfer Troy Lewis, redshirt freshman Jayden Mines and true freshmen Maxwell Moss and Yamir Knight, Brown thought this year’s receiving corps rivals those of the past.
“I feel like we’re versatile,” Brown said. “They’re moving us around. We’ve got speed, we’ve got strength, we’ve got size. I feel like this is one of our best [receiving corps] in a couple years, but we just have to bring it all together — everybody’s gotta be on the same page.”
As Brown raved about his fellow wide receivers, Cignetti noted that the playmaker has had a good start to fall camp — even if that was anticipated.
“I think Reggie’s done a nice job [in fall camp,] but we expect him to,” Cignetti said. “He’s the veteran of that group and he’s done well.”
As the elder statesman of the position, Brown has been the go-to person for questions of the new wide receivers. He doesn’t mind it, rather he’s embraced the leadership role left to him by Devin Ravenel and Kris Thornton.
“They’ve got questions, but they’re just ready to work and come learn,” Brown said. “Everybody in that room can contribute. That’s one thing: everybody wants to play and everybody wants to contribute.”
With camp nearing the midway point on Saturday — and full pads coming on Thursday — Brown has welcomed this wide receiver competition. While he’s the projected top dog of the group, he hasn’t sat on his hands this spring.
Brown said the competition has only helped him improve as a player and he wants to earn that No. 1 spot in practice.
“We’re competing,” Brown said. “Everybody’s got a job and everybody’s competing. We don’t just want to give it to somebody. At the same time, we’re teammates, but everybody wants to win a job.”
