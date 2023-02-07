Five years after winning the program’s first national championship, a lot has changed for James Madison on the lacrosse field.
High expectations aren’t among them.
JMU, which won the NCAA Tournament in 2018, opens its season Saturday on the road against the defending national champ, North Carolina. The Dukes enter their first season as affiliate members of the American Athletic Conference ranked No. 12 in the preseason national polls with a preseason All-American on each side of the field: junior attacker Isabella Peterson and fifth-year defender Mairead Durkin.
Jumping into the deep end of the schedule against the Tar Heels in the opener has become an annual tradition for JMU, but the Dukes also face a stricter conference challenge. JMU was picked to finish second in the AAC behind seventh-ranked Florida after dominating the Colonial Athletic Association for the past decade.
“It’s kind of been the foundation of JMU lacrosse from the beginning,” Dukes head coach Shelley Klaes said. “Not being afraid of anyone and putting ourselves up against the best and actually believing we can beat them. That’s where we create a lot of our identity. It’s not just what we do in conference, it’s what we do out of conference and nationally. Everyone else is afraid of that game, but we take it.”
Plenty of talent from last year’s team, which lost to Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, returns. But the Dukes will look different in some key spots.
Four of JMU’s top-five goal scorers from last season, including Peterson, who found the back of the cage 72 times last season, came back for 2023. But that also includes veteran midfielder Kasey Knobloch, who had 38 goals and 22 assists a year ago but is out indefinitely after injuring her knee in the fall.
On the defensive side, few teams in the country boast as accomplished a duo as Durkin and Rachel Matey. Durkin led JMU with an incredible 52 caused turnovers in 19 games last season, while Matey forced 24 takeaways and scooped 25 ground balls.
“I feel like Rachel Matey has been working her [butt] off,” Peterson said. “She’s been working so hard, and she deserves so many more accolades than she’s been given. She’s pushing us every day to get better.”
Matey and Peterson also give the Dukes a pair of experienced sticks in the draw control circle, combining to win 195 draws last season, and gaining possession could be particularly huge as JMU breaks in a new goalkeeper.
All-American Molly Dougherty was the last holdover from the 2018 national championship team but finally ran out of eligibility following the Dukes’ loss to Loyola. That cleared the way for Kat Buchanan, who, in her fifth year at JMU, will finally get the opportunity to start.
Buchanan was solid in the fall and had the luxury of an experienced defense in front of her.
But her first test against the top-ranked Tar Heels is a tough one.
“Having UNC as our first opponent, they’re the best team in the nation and we’re building up,” Peterson said. “I think the reason we play them as our first game is we find out immediately what we need to work on, areas that we are doing good in and that we are lacking, and we kind of continue to build from that for the rest of our games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.