Since Rachel Matey arrived in Harrisonburg, she hasn’t played past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend.
During her freshman year, one season after James Madison won the 2018 national championship, the Dukes were bounced in the first round by Stony Brook in overtime. The next time the purple and gold played in the tournament during the 2021 campaign, JMU made it to the second round, but fell to No. 1 North Carolina.
Then came last season.
JMU expected to make a run in the NCAA Tournament with it playing well after an early-season 4-4 start to the year. They brought an 11-game winning streak into their second round game against Loyola (Md.), but ran into a high-powered offense that pulled away from the Dukes with a 10-goal victory.
Matey, who wasn’t sure if she wanted to use her extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to help the Dukes get over the first weekend hump and into the final eight teams standing in the 29-team tournament.
This year, the No. 7 Dukes have a chance to do that as they host the first weekend for the first time since their run to the national title with Army in the opening round before they could face either Maryland or Drexel in the second round.
But the pain that the Dukes felt in the loss at Loyola last season has served as motivation and a learning lesson.
“Obviously that Loyola loss was very heartbreaking,” Matey said. “You expect your team to go a little further every year and we’re stuck in the Sweet 16. We’re looking to go and this year, with all of our experience of being out early, hopefully we’ll put that toward the game and prove that we belong in the Elite 8, Final Four, that national championship game.”
First in JMU’s way in its path to a return to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament is Army, which is making its debut in the field after a runner-up finish in the Patriot League, where Loyola beat it twice this spring.
The Black Knights, led by former Syracuse standout Michelle Tumolo, present a new challenge for the Dukes: an offensive-minded team that likes to shoot.
Army has averaged 34.1 shots a game, which has led to 14.6 goals a game. And for JMU, which boasts an elite zone defense that’s only allowed 7.2 goals a game, it’s a welcomed challenge.
“We have a lot of trust as a defensive unit to be able to work with each other well,” defender Carolyn Thistlewaite said. “To have a challenge to go up against an offensive-minded team, it’s exciting for us. … The quote is ‘defense wins championships,’ you have to have a strong defense to do well, so we’re definitely going to step up.”
With Army’s high-powered offense that will shoot from multiple parts of the field — the 12-meter and eight-meter — JMU coach Shelley Klaes said it will test the Dukes’ discipline on defense.
But its discipline will also be tested offensively, too, as the Dukes try to avoid a fourth-quarter stagnation that they had against Florida in the American Athletic Conference Championship, where they turned the ball over twice in the final two minutes.
“We’re really focusing in on the concept of discipline,” Klaes said. “Whether it’s defense sliding appropriately … or in the offensive side of the ball, we’re more disciplined in our play calling, more disciplined in our shot selection and limiting our turnovers at the end of the game.”
Though the Dukes have goals of playing past the first weekend, they aren’t going to overlook Army, an opponent they’ve never played. Instead, JMU is treating it as another one of the ranked games it had on its schedule this spring.
The Dukes were 5-2 against top-25 teams this season, including wins over No. 5 Maryland and No. 8 Florida, so locking in for another big-time opponent isn’t something that Klaes is worried about.
And she isn’t for good reason. Her seniors, led by Matey, have a goal to right the ship for JMU to get out of the first weekend and with that being the goal the entire season, the veteran players have helped get the rest of the team prepared all season.
That’s the same approach JMU has taken this week.
“We’ve seen that sense of urgency all year long, so at this point we’re rather used to it,” Klaes said. “Anytime we’ve had a big opponent, our seniors have been locked in and yelling at people. It's been wonderful for us as a coaching staff to have policemen on the field who are really peer-to-peer, forcing each other to come along. I think that’s why we are where we are today.”
But for Matey, there isn’t any added motivation, per say, to win the two games this weekend. Yes, she and the rest of the team want to make it into the quarterfinals and beyond, but at the end of the day it comes down to one thing: winning games.
“I think I have the same motivation every year to get past this as a leader and you expect your team to do it,” Matey said. “My motivation is the same, we’re just a little more prepared than any other year. … Same motivation, just to win.”
