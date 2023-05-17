For as long as Shelley Klaes has been at the helm of James Madison’s lacrosse program, she’s continued to build the Dukes into a national power.
That was the goal and each season the Dukes have made progress. In her 17 years as JMU’s coach, the Dukes have made the NCAA Tournament 10 times and won the 2018 national title.
But this season’s run through the NCAA Tournament has a different feel.
Yes, the Dukes had to beat powerhouses North Carolina and Boston College on the final weekend to win the program’s only national title. But this time around JMU has consistently beaten a college women’s lacrosse dynasty: Maryland.
The Dukes knocked off the Terrapins in last season’s regular season meeting in College Park, Md., which sparked a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And this year, JMU beat Maryland in the regular season and in the second round of the Big Dance, in comeback fashion no less.
“We’re chipping away one dynasty program at a time,” said Klaes, who played at JMU from 1994-1997 before returning as the Dukes’ coach in 2007. “We’re trying to show them what it feels like to lose against this team. And gradually we’re going to earn every single program in the country’s respect. We’re not afraid to do it one by one.”
Next on the list? No. 2 Syracuse in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Thursday at noon inside the Orange’s JMA Wireless Dome on national television.
This was a goal for the Dukes at the beginning of the season — to make the quarterfinals. Last season the Dukes fell short of it and lost to Loyola (Md.) in the second round. The year before that, JMU was bounced by Stony Brook in the first round in an overtime thriller.
But just because JMU accomplished the goal it set for itself in the preseason, that doesn’t mean the Dukes will be satisfied with just a quarterfinals appearance.
And a Kim Kardashian quote might be reminiscent of what the Dukes are thinking.
“We didn’t come this far to go this far,” attacker Tai Jankowski said, pulling inspiration from Kardashian. “We’re already here, so we might as well keep going. I know we have what it takes. It’s just Syracuse, it’s just another person in our way.”
Syracuse, the second-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament, was at one point, the hottest team in the country. The Orange won their first 15 games before suffering two losses in its last five games played, including one to UNC, which eliminated Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.
But they’ve rebounded since then and beat Johns Hopkins 25-8 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
So when JMU enters the JMA Wireless Dome, the Dukes will have a chip on their shoulder. And quite honestly, are taking the underdog approach.
“I feel like from previous years, this team has always been an underdog team,” attacker Maddie Epke said. “I feel like, now, we’re stepping back into that role. I hope it gives us a little bit more confidence coming into this game. Like, ‘Hey, we can do anything right?’”
After the Dukes stormed back to beat Maryland when they were trailing by four goals, they might be able to do anything, and their confidence received a boost from the win over the Terrapins, too.
“It definitely gives us confidence because we now know that we can come back from a four-goal deficit,” attacker Isabella Peterson said. “Not that we didn’t think it wasn’t possible before, but we proved to ourselves that we can do it. Not that we want to put ourselves in that position, but if needed, we know that it’s possible.”
JMU is in the NCAA Quarterfinals for the 11th time in program history and the only other meeting the Dukes had with the Orange came in the purple and gold’s 2010 quarterfinal appearance in Harrisonburg — a 7-3 defeat.
This time around, the Dukes will make the trip north in search of their first win over the Orange. But the consistency of JMU reaching the final eight teams remaining is a feat that Klaes was excited about.
“It’s incredible that JMU continues to be able to reach the pinnacle,” Klaes said. “I think it really shows that we deserve to be in that top-five ranking all year long. We were able to do it when it counts, we were able to do it when everyone was watching. It’s a huge milestone for this program.”
But even though JMU has proven to itself that it belongs with the other women’s lacrosse national powers, it still feels like it needs to prove it to the rest of the country.
And that starts against Syracuse on Thursday.
“I told the team our job is to prove that we can play with the big dogs,” Klaes said. “So far, we’ve taken UNC down, we’ve taken BC down, we’ve taken Maryland down. It’s Syracuse’s turn.”
