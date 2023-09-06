No. 8 James Madison and Gardner-Webb each scored once in both halves en route to a 2-2 non-conference draw in men's soccer action on Tuesday in Boiling Springs, N.C.
Graduate student Clay Obara notched both goals for the Dukes, scoring in the 22nd and 53rd minutes, while sophomore Sebastian Conlon finished with one save in goal.
"Tonight we were not at our best overall,” James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski said afterward. “We didn't manage the game like we should have, and it was the difference between a win and a tie. Gardner-Webb made it very difficult on the night so credit to them as we knew it would be a tough place to play. We will reset and prepare for Saturday."
The Dukes (3-01) will host Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday at Sentara Park at 7 p.m.
