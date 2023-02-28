James Madison coach Sean O’Regan was talking with a coaching friend recently and they told the seventh-year man not to take his team to the Sun Belt Conference tournament game that the winner of would play the Dukes.
But O’Regan has other plans.
His team – the top seed in the tournament – will be in the stands at the Pensacola Bay Center for the Coastal Carolina and Marshall game on Wednesday, watching for who the purple and gold will face in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.
“He was like, ‘Don’t take your team to that first round game. It’s never great basketball, everybody’s nervous, they won’t take them seriously,’” O’Regan recalled. “If we don’t take Marshall or Coastal seriously, then we don’t have the right mindset to win the championship.”
As the Dukes sit in their seats to watch the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds square off, both of which have a win over JMU this season, they won’t be on their phones eating popcorn with a game happening in the background.
Instead, they’ll be a part of the scout to an extent. The players will take notes as the two teams play, which will allow them to take some ownership in their quarterfinal game, O’Regan said.
“The more they can see [it for] themselves,” O’Regan said. “As coaches we do all this stuff, it’s part of a presentation and sale as to what this team is going to do and what’s important to us. I think if they can see it first hand and they can lock into looking at it, then I do think there’s more ownership for them. And maybe they can grab a hold of the concept a little bit more.”
Both Coastal Carolina and Marshall have done something against JMU that no other team, including No. 13 North Carolina, has this season: lead the Dukes by 18 or more points.
The Chanticleers did it in their second meeting with the Dukes, coming in Conway, S.C., on Jan. 26 as they led for almost the entire game, which included a 75-57 fourth-quarter lead. JMU beat Coastal Carolina by 21 in their first meeting in Harrisonburg, but the teal and white cruised past the Dukes the second time around.
And it was a similar story against Marshall, who JMU beat 74-67 on Jan. 5 in enemy territory, but lost 71-58 at home to close the regular season. In the second meeting, the Thundering Herd led by as many as 20 in the second half.
For O’Regan, both of those games, he thinks, will make a point that the Dukes can’t overlook any team in the tournament and need to bring the same mindset to each contest.
“It was a point of time in those games where they had our number in that particular game,” O’Regan said. “The good part is we’ve beaten both of them too. I think that’s a great mindset to have, no matter what, but I think it’s easier for us [now.]”
Those weren’t the only conference games the Dukes lost in the regular season, but they didn’t drop a game to any of the top five seeds. Instead, they lost to Coastal, sixth-seeded Georgia Southern – twice – 12th-seeded Georgia State and Marshall.
“When we decide to play, we don’t get beat,” O’Regan said. “When we don’t decide to play, we can lose to anybody. It seems so simple, but I’ve never been a part of a team as unique of this in the sense of, you don’t lose to anybody in the top five in the league.”
But O’Regan said when his team doesn’t “decide to play” it becomes almost a coin toss as to who’s going to win the game and as he put it, “I don’t want to flip any coins.”
“I want to come and have our fists balled up, ready from the beginning and get ready for 120 minutes of really tough basketball,” O’Regan said. “Because you can say whatever you want, there are no seeds to me. None. … To me, it’s not upset stuff for me. There’s no one seed, we gotta beat Coastal or Marshall and let’s start with that.”
The Dukes are looking to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 and it will start with a rematch with a team that beat the Dukes the last time out.
And for O’Regan, watching the first round game between the Chanticleers and Thundering Herd will be a good starting point for his team.
“They gotta pay attention to what the other teams are doing,” O’Regan said. “I do think we’ll take everybody seriously because we’re on a mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.