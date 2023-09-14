Throughout his career, Clay Obara has always given his best to the James Madison program.
That dedication to the Dukes played a large part in the graduate student midfielder earning TopDrawerSoccer Men's Soccer National Team of the Week honors on Tuesday for his efforts in last week's game against Gardner-Webb and Mount St. Mary's.
The recognition means a lot to Obara, he said.
He noted that he believes it's a testament to how the No. 9 ranked Dukes (4-0-2) have performed this season.
"I'm just happy that [in] my final season, I can be awarded something like this," Obara said. "It's really good for myself and also the team, because it means the team is playing well when anyone gets one of these awards."
Sixth-year JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said it's always excellent for one of their players to be recognized for their hard work, and he's fortunate to have a player with the capabilities Obara has.
"I think he's playing with a ton of confidence right now," Zazenski said. "We always know what Clay is capable of doing, and that's on both sides of the ball. He's always been dangerous ever since putting on a JMU uniform."
Obara has seen a lot during his five seasons with the Dukes, and one variable has been their high expectations. Obara noted that James Madison competed in the NCAA tournament in 2018, the year before he joined the program. Therefore, Obara said the standard has always been high.
The evolution Obara has experienced is that they set the bar higher every year. Instead of the Dukes looking at winning a tournament or making the NCAA tournament a "crazy" accomplishment, Obara said that's now the expectation.
"Now that I've been here for my fifth season, we expect to be in these big games," Obara said. "We expect to be beating these teams and we expect to be in the NCAA tournament and competing for a Sun Belt championship."
Obara and the Dukes certainly lived up to those standards last year after making it to the Sun Belt Conference title game — ultimately falling to No. 2 Kentucky 2-0.
There was still much for the Dukes to be proud of after going 8-8-4, and Obara said their success gave them confidence heading into this season.
Yet, having only won six regular-season matches, one of Obara's key takeaways from last year is that they need to improve on the regular season to be better prepared for postseason play.
"We did upset and beat some of the teams that beat us during the [regular] season," Obara said. "Us competing with Kentucky, beating Marshall, [and] beating Georgia State, it gives us confidence that we can come back the next year and do similar things, and hopefully, have that success in the regular season and not wait until the postseason to really start playing well."
Obara said their mentality is the most significant difference in the Dukes this year. With a "similar" team and many returners, Obara said they've learned from every loss they suffered last year.
"We've learned to not take lesser opponents for granted," Obara said. "We give every game 100 percent attention and treat every game like it's the same. I'd say the pre-game preparation and mentality have been the difference for this year."
Having coached Obara his entire JMU career, Zazenski said it was early that he realized the Virginia Beach native had talent. Zazenski noted Obara got much playing time even as a freshman and recalls a significant goal he scored that year against Hoftsra.
"We knew at that point, he's really got some great attacking qualities," Zazenski said. "He's honed them and become more confident, and he's playing at a really good rate for us right now."
Obara's hard work has helped him evolve as a player through his time at JMU.
Zazenski knows what qualities Obara brings to the table offensively, but he said most people don't see the work Obara has put in to improve on aspects such as ball retention and off-the-ball movement.
Zazenski would also describe Obara as a better finisher in the box than before, noting they've seen his hard work pay off in the form of goals.
"Early on in his career, [he] maybe got a lot of chances but didn't bury a lot of chances," Zazenski said. "That was indicative of some of his earlier stats. Now, we're really reaping the benefits of his hard work and he's been able to score a bit more goals."
Obara doesn't believe he's brought anything different to the pitch this season than any of his previous years, but as one of the older guys on the team, he has a larger sense of responsibility.
"Besides that, I think the team unity and culture has been amazing this year," Obara said. "I think the preseason has been quality. All the guys came in focused, and we're reaping the rewards of that."
Early in his career, Zazenski described Obara as a reserved player. Obara was always a great teammate, and they always saw promise in his play, but through the years, Zazenski said Obara has grown to be a leader.
"Over time, I think he's developed his leadership abilities," Zazenski said. "[He's] become more vocal and understands what the team needs to be successful. I give him a lot of credit that he developed that, even dating back since last year. We had a couple of good conversations and he really responded in a positive way. I think it's made us better as a team and hopefully made him better as he's gone into his final season of competition."
Zazenski said Obara has helped the Dukes be successful every step of the way, and he's become a better player every year of his career — a goal of every player with the program.
"We want to see them graduate as better than when they started," Zazenski said. "I definitely commend Clay for his work ethic and his approach, because right now, he's playing at the top of his game. We really believe in him as a leader and as a player for us out on the pitch to help us carry through some big-game moments, and he's done that to date."
After he takes the field in the purple and gold for the final time, Obara wants to leave with no regrets. While they have high expectations, if Obara and his team leave it all out on the pitch, they'll be satisfied with their effort — no matter the result.
Obara said things might've changed since his early years at JMU, but he hopes to be remembered as someone who can be relied on in challenging moments on and off the pitch.
"When I was freshman and sophomore, there were guys that were in my position now that I looked to," Obara said. "I still look up to [them]. Hopefully, I'm in a position that those guys who are younger will keep in contact and still look up to me years down the road."
