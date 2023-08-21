When the Sun Belt Conference unveiled its preseason poll in late July, Old Dominion found itself at the bottom of the East Division — the same place it finished last fall.
It wasn’t entirely a surprise to those around the league, but the Monarchs aren’t worried about where they fell on paper.
“Truthfully a list is just a list at the end of the day,” ODU’s star linebacker Jason Henderson said. “Last season’s were not anything close to what the end of season rankings were.”
Instead, they want their action to do the talking.
“Results are in our business,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. “We know we didn’t play the way we wanted to last year, we didn’t coach the way we wanted to last year. We get another opportunity. We’re excited about that, and that’s what makes this game so great. We get to go out there and actually show it on the field.”
Last fall, the Monarchs knocked off Virginia Tech to open the season in Norfolk. But after that, the rest of the season was a tough go for the Monarchs, which finished 3-9.
For Rahne, ODU’s down season was a product of a lack of consistency on offense.
The Monarchs were inconsistent on first downs, which led to tough third-down situations. In turn, that made ODU’s defense play more snaps than the coaching staff would have preferred.
“We weren’t as consistent on offense as we needed to be,” said Rahne, whose team will visit James Madison on Oct. 21. “We were still one of the top teams in the country in creating explosive plays, but we didn’t score enough points because we weren’t consistent enough.”
But as Rahne spoke, he understood there were games that, if a couple of plays went ODU’s way, the Monarchs would have been in the thick of the contest — and could have possibly won.
“We were in a lot of close games last year,” Rahne said. “Obviously our record wasn’t where we wanted it to be, but if you look at it, we’re one, two, three, four plays away.”
This season, the Monarchs will have a different look. Yes, they hired Fordham’s Kevin Reihner as the offensive coordinator, but ODU has 58 new players on the roster compared to last season.
That left the team to work on building chemistry, with about half the roster being a new player.
“Something that I’ve been proud of with the team this summer is just the brotherhood we’ve been able to build,” Henderson said. “We have 58 new kids on this roster. Obviously that’s a tough challenge to try to get everyone wrapped up in our culture, but I think we’ve done a great job at putting them under our wings and making them feel at home.”
While continuity isn’t there from last year, Rahne thought the new batch of players would provide an opportunity for almost anyone to make an impact right away.
“I’m excited to watch what our offense can be this year,” Rahne said. “Obviously we have a lot of new players. We’ll have a new starting quarterback, we’ll have a lot of different pieces that will be in there, but I think that also breeds a lot of opportunity for guys to have excitement and what they’re impact can be on the team this year.”
ODU is in the middle of a quarterback competition, headlined by Fordham transfer Grant Wilson, while the Monarchs also have to replace star running back Blake Watson, who transferred to Memphis.
Watson logged 916 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season before he entered the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Javon Harvey is back and will pace the wideouts after star Ali Jennings transferred to Virginia Tech during the offseason.
Defensively, the star power is there. While only three defensive starters are back, ODU’s anchor, Henderson, is a stable force. He recorded 186 tackles a year ago, with nine tackles for a loss and three pass breakups.
And as he follows up a career-best season in the middle of the defense, Henderson isn’t too focused on his preseason Defensive Player of the Year honor. Instead, he’s looking to set an example to help ODU turn things around.
“I’m very thankful for that, but it’s just something that I try to do every day,” Henderson said. “I don’t try to think about that stuff too much because that can lead people to think about the wrong things. … Being in the middle of our defense is great because I know what I’m putting on for our team, people tend to follow.”
