Offurum’s Versatility Paying Dividends For JMU

Before James Madison head coach Mark Byington brought Mount Saint Mary's transfer Mezie Offurum on board, he made almost two dozen phone calls.
The Dukes were interested in the forward but wanted to do their due diligence first, which led Byington and the coaching staff to make about 20 calls to those that knew Offurum on and off the court — even to some opposing teams in the Northeast Conference.
Byington heard rave reviews about the 6-foot-8 big man, highlighting his defensive play and the type of person he is, from those that knew him best on the court.
And as it turns out, the people on the other end of the phone weren't lying. Instead, they were spot on and helped the Dukes nail the transfer portal addition, which Offurum is using last year of eligibility.
"Character-wise and game-wise, he's actually as people told us and has delivered," Byington said. "The character is as high-rate character as you can be and a versatile player. … That's kind of his value; he can move all around the court and impact the game in different ways."
Offurum's impact on the floor has been felt most by his all-around talent. From guarding a point guard to another team's big man, he can switch onto any opposing player.
But his versatility doesn't end on the defensive side of the ball — that's just the start.
Offurum has the handling skills to bring the ball up the floor on the offensive end, but his frame can be a small ball center, banging around in the post.
"It's definitely something that I pride myself in," Offurum said. "Just being able to do whatever the team needs, just being that guy that's able to step up and complete the task, wherever it may be."
In JMU's overtime win at Troy on Jan. 19, Offurum's abilities were on full display. The Dukes trailed by two with less than 10 seconds left, and Offurum pulled up for a 3-pointer in transition with five seconds to play, and it hit back iron.
But as the ball bounced off the rim, Offurum crashed the glass, grabbed his board, and tossed it off the glass as he was falling to the deck. It tied the game with less than a second left on the clock, allowing the Dukes to pull out the crucial Sun Belt Conference game on the road.
That sequence might be the best example of Offurum's multifaceted game: he finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and a block.
Offurum is a self-described "glue guy." As he's been in Harrisonburg for his final college basketball season, his game has flourished.
He's second on the team in field goal percentage (61.7), fourth in 3-point percentage (38.9), and has posted 17 double-figure scoring contests through his 24 games — 21 starts — this season.
While his scoring average is down slightly from last season with The Mount, Offurum's field goal shooting percentage ballooned more than 15 points from his 45.9 percent.
He's worked on being more consistent this season, and it's shown in his double-figure scoring outputs almost every night and in his rebounding. Offurum is averaging 5.3 rebounds a contest and posted a season-best 10 rebounds on Saturday afternoon at Coastal Carolina.
And for Offurum, it's a simple process to lead to the production on the court with the Dukes.
"Just a want and a will to get better every day," Offurum said. "Just a thirst for improvement and growth. That's what fuels me. That's how I'm made; just going hard every day."
Not only have the Dukes appreciated Offurum's talents when they're at full strength, but he's also helped out in the absence of forward Alonzo Sule, who hasn't played since Jan. 14 with an upper-body injury.
Without Sule, the Dukes' go-to center that patrols the paint, Offurum and forward Julien Wooden have picked up his responsibilities on both ends of the floor.
"Everybody uses the phrase, 'next man up,'" Byington said. "That's not something we say, but it's something you have to do. … In league play, we've dealt with a lot of it, but we haven't let it stop us. We haven't used it as an excuse. If somebody's out, we expect that person who's going to take their place in that game to be able to perform at a high level."
The new duties on the court weren't something that Offurum shied away from. Instead, he was all for it, saying, "whatever the team needs. Whatever helps contribute to winning."
"He does more of the dirty work, I would say," Offurum said of Sule. "I'm OK with anything. Me priding myself in [versatility] kind of prepared me for this situation. … However it goes, I'm just ready to step up, complete the task and get it done."
Offurum's way of being able to do a little bit of everything is something he's embraced at JMU, which is his third college in five years after starting his career at George Washington.
And as he's grown and improved each season, his mentality to keep working on the floor has led to his versatile game.
"I like being able to do a little bit of everything," Offurum said. "I don't want to be a one-trick-pony type of person."
