COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio State struggled to make shots in the first quarter against James Madison, the Dukes were able to get out in transition and get easy baskets.
That resulted in a quick 12-1 run in less than two minutes to grab a 16-point lead in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon inside Value City Arena.
But once the third-seeded Buckeyes started to hit shots – and free throws – Ohio State’s press started to become suffocating in the second quarter.
The result? An Ohio State 15-2 run that cut the Dukes’ lead to just three at the half.
From there, it was all Buckeyes in the second half as the scarlet and gray clad crowd got louder and louder with each trap and steal near midcourt as the Dukes tried to break the press.
Ohio State’s defense forced 21 JMU turnovers and scored 22 points off of them – none in the first quarter – en route to an 80-66 win to send the Dukes home early from their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
“I thought we fought,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I thought we came out the aggressor and I thought we put it on them pretty good to start. Eventually, I thought we ran out of gas a little bit. When you run out of gas against that press, it doesn't bode well for you.”
During the Buckeyes’ first-half run, JMU dealt with foul trouble. A lot of it.
The Dukes were without center Kseniia Kozlova, who served as a big target to break the press with during the opening quarter, as she sat on the bench with two fouls. Guards Jamia Hazell and Peyton McDaniel, and forward Kobe King-Hawea all had a pair as well.
Kozlova eventually fouled out, playing just 14 minutes.
So O’Regan turned to his bench in the second quarter, where he said they might not have had as much practice against the press in practices leading up to the NCAA Tournament. So when their number was called, Ohio State’s physicality and quickness overwhelmed JMU.
On top of the bench playing extended minutes against the Buckeyes’ press, the Dukes’ main ball handlers – Caroline Germond and Kiki Jefferson – didn’t get much of a break in the second quarter.
“I thought we did a good job through it, and that's what a pressing team does,” O’Regan said. “It might only take two minutes for it to be an 8-2 or 10-2 run and it just happens fast.”
The Buckeyes jumped out to a quick 9-0 run early in the third quarter to take the lead, which they utilized the press again. During that stretch, Ohio State forced five JMU turnovers, two of which were steals by the Buckeyes’ Kacy Sheldon.
The first of Sheldon’s two steals was from Germond’s hands, who had a team-high four turnovers in the contest.
“We were ready for that press,” Germond said. “It's just like, they were aggressive, very aggressive and they are very long. So sometimes it's hard, like me being small, sometimes it's hard to see the floor.”
From there, the Buckeyes’ press had worn the Dukes down and it showed in their 3-point shooting. JMU knocked down a trio of treys in the opening quarter, but failed to hit one after that and went 0-for-11 in the final three quarters.
For Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff, the poor shooting start wasn’t anything the Dukes were doing to the Buckeyes, rather they just weren’t knocking down their shots.
But once they got going, it was a long afternoon for JMU’s ball handlers against the press.
“Once the shots started going in and we could get in the press,” McGuff said. “I think that obviously turned the tide of the game.”
