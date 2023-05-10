A couple of weeks before East Carolina’s season opener against UCF during Taji Hudson’s freshman season, the Pirates needed a tall wide receiver on their scout team to replicate a big-framed wideout in practice.
Hudson, a 6-foot-4 three-star quarterback recruit, was the lone player on the scout team that could give the Pirates’ defense a look against a tall wideout, so he ran routes in his non-contact signal-caller jersey as ECU prepared for UCF.
As it turned out, Hudson started to play well against the Pirates’ first-string defense and within two practices, he showed he was capable of playing wide receiver. With a crowded quarterback room at the time, Hudson wanted to get on the field and the position change was a way to do that.
“That quick time I was able to show my athletic ability and what I could do besides play quarterback and throw the ball,” Hudson said. “After that happened, two good practices of kind of playing around, that’s when we had the talk about actually transitioning [to wide receiver.]”
Soon after the position switch, Hudson became a special-teams standout for his first two seasons at ECU under former JMU coach Mike Houston and recorded three career tackles, including a tackle for a loss during his freshman season.
Fast forward three years later and Hudson, who entered the transfer portal in January, announced his intent to transfer to James Madison on Tuesday afternoon following a quick two-day visit in Harrisonburg.
The Cedartown, Ga., native has three years of eligibility remaining and joins a crowded wide receiver room that only returned two players that recorded a catch last season: redshirt senior Reggie Brown (24 receptions, 401 yards, and four touchdowns) and redshirt junior Payton Hunter (one reception, 14 yards.)
JMU brought in a trio of transfer wideouts before spring practice: North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, South Florida’s Omarion Dollison, and St. Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt. Even though that was the case and the Dukes have five freshmen wide receivers arriving over the summer, JMU coach Curt Cignetti has been active in the transfer portal at the position.
Cignetti garnered a commitment from Hudson on Tuesday and then his staff extended an offer to Delaware transfer wideout Brett Buckman on Wednesday morning as the Dukes seek to bolster the wide receiver room.
But for Hudson, who recorded just one catch for 15 yards last fall after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season, competition doesn’t scare him. He welcomed it and said that he knew the Dukes will play whichever wide receiver gives them the best chance to win.
“They let it be known that they aren’t giving me anything, but they also let it be known that they need help and I could be vital help to their offense,” Hudson said. “They’re in the portal getting me for a reason, they’re trusting me to come there for a reason, so I just need to get it done on my end whenever I get on campus.”
And when Hudson sat down across from Cignetti on his visit, the Dukes’ fifth-year coach asked him a simple question, “Do you love football?”
Hudson was quick to respond that he did, but competition is what drives him in the sport.
“I don’t like to lose. I love competing,” Hudson said. “I love showing anybody around me or in front of me, they can’t do what I can do. I feel like that’s a key aspect I can bring to the receiver room and the team. … I want everyone to succeed, but we have to compete at the highest level against each other to get the best out of each other.”
Competition is what drove Hudson onto the game field with the Pirates. He appeared in 21 straight games as a part of ECU’s special teams unit and thrived.
Hudson said it doesn’t matter what it is, special teams or running routes, he wants to be the best at it on the field. But his experience playing on special teams opened his eyes to its importance.
“I’m a really physical player,” Hudson said. “Special teams is what helped me get to the field a lot quicker when I made the transition. I really took pride in special teams, I know it’s a lot of dirty work and hard work and it just makes you respect playing receiver and everything else more because you understand how vital special teams is.”
Hudson could find himself on the Dukes’ special teams unit as he pushes for time on the field at wide receiver, a position group that is expected to feature a lot of competition during the Dukes’ fall camp in August.
One player Hudson will compete with for playing time is a former teammate of his: fellow ECU transfer Troy Lewis.
Lewis, who ended spring practices between the first- and second-string offenses, transferred from the Pirates to the Dukes prior to last season.
And the relationship with Lewis is another reason Hudson felt comfortable with his commitment to JMU.
“Troy’s my guy,” Hudson said. “I want to say little brother, but I respect everybody as equally as I respect myself. But I feel like he let me teach him a lot and honestly we had a lot of great times at ECU. He’s a lot like me, so I’m really excited.”
Hudson’s hamstring injury kept him sidelined for most of last fall and was a reason he looked for a new place to play in the transfer portal. Other programs were initially interested in him, but the injury kept some of those teams from extending an offer.
So when he takes the field with JMU, Hudson is ready to prove to those teams what they missed out on.
“I’m ready to play pretty much everybody,” Hudson said. “I had a lot of schools talking to me throughout the portal and it kind of pissed me off that a lot of schools, because of my injury, passed up on me a little bit. It’s time to show pretty much every school I play, that they missed a good player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.