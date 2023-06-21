As Ronnell Davis looked at James Madison’s roster, he noticed a trend: there are five seniors at safety this season.
JMU’s projected starting safeties, Cheese Sarratt and Francis Meehan, are a part of that group that will run out of eligibility at the conclusion of the fall, as well as impact safety Que Reid, and rovers Chris Chukwuneke and Jarius Reimonenq.
With that in mind, Davis, a three-star safety from Middletown High School in Delaware, was very interested in the Dukes. And the possibility of playing his freshman season jumped off the page.
After the Philadelphia native cut his offer list to a pair of schools — JMU and West Virginia — the purple and gold rose to the top.
Davis announced his commitment to JMU on Tuesday night with a video on Instagram before he posted a graphic to Twitter with his decision. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back is the fifth recruit to pledge to the Dukes in the 2024 recruiting class and the third to commit in the past four days.
“That really excites me, so I really have a chance to play early,” Davis said of the large number of seniors on JMU’s roster for the 2023 season. “After hearing that, it really separated JMU, for sure.”
Though he picked JMU over West Virginia, Davis also had offers from Akron, Duke, Temple and Western Michigan, among others. And as he went through the recruiting process, JMU kept coming back into his mind.
The Dukes’ coaching staff, led by safeties coach Marcus Hall-Oliver and offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski, didn’t let more than seven days go by without checking in on Davis.
“I just felt like I was really wanted by the coaching staff,” Davis said. “Coach Wrobo and Coach Hall, they both stayed in contact with me like every week. That’s really what separated them.”
The “love” from JMU, as Davis put it, was just different than the other schools in pursuit of his skills on the field. And when he arrived in Harrisonburg for a visit, it was just as palpable — maybe even more.
“What really stood out was the people there,” Davis said. “You won’t find nobody else at any other college like that.”
While Davis embraced the welcome he received from the Dukes’ coaching staff, he has a long-standing friendship with current JMU freshman safety Evan Spivey, who flipped from Coastal Carolina ahead of signing day.
Davis and Spivey played basketball together when the former was 10 years old, so he was able to get the “inside scoop on what’s going on” in JMU’s safeties room.
As Davis prepares to join his friend at JMU, the safety described himself as “rangy” and said he likes to make tackles and go after the football.
During his junior season at Middletown, Davis logged 50 tackles with three tackles for a loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Davis has the skills to make an impact early in his career at JMU, which is in the early stages of building its 2024 recruiting class.
But even though JMU has six recruits committed, as of now, with many more on official visits this week, Davis is excited about what the underclassmen can do when he arrives for the 2024 season.
“My class, as it is right now, our commits are pretty legit,” Davis said. “And the freshmen that just got there, too, are solid.”
