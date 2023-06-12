Longtime James Madison swimming and diving head coach Dane Pedersen has officially inked a contract extension that will keep him with the purple and gold through the 2026-27 season.
"The JMU swimming & diving program has been a model of consistent excellence and Dane Pedersen is a huge reason why," Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. "They have consistently competed for championships, even while navigating their third different title meet in three years. Dane has maintained a team focus in a sport of individual event competition and has built a cohesive culture within the program. We're excited about the future of swimming & diving at JMU.”
Pedersen recently completed his ninth season leading JMU, finishing second at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships. He has previously won four Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year awards and was the 2022 Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Meet.
The Dukes have finished either first or second in every conference championship meet during Pedersen’s nine seasons as head coach and won five straight conference titles from 2018-2022.
JMU has also racked up individual success under Pedersen, who also helped win a title in 2012 as an assistant, as the Dukes have had multiple major award winners and All-Conference honors. Since the 2014-15 season, the Dukes have brought home 13 major conference awards between Rookie Swimmer of the Year, Rookie Diver of the Year, Swimmer of the Year, and Diver of the Year.
In addition, JMU has seen two College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-Americans, two College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans, 21 All-State selections, 30 CSCAA Academic All-Americans, and 99 All-Conference honors earned.
"I am very honored and thrilled to continue to be the head coach for JMU swimming & diving," Pedersen said. "I cannot thank Jeff Bourne and Jennifer Phillips enough for their trust, support and leadership for not only me and our program but for JMU Athletics as a whole. JMU is home, and I am so excited for the future of this program. There are some very exciting things on the near horizon, and I am honored just to be able to be a part of this shared journey."
