For much of this season, James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson has been humble when talking about moving up the Dukes’ goal-scoring record book.
When she surpassed Gail Decker for the career goals record, Peterson responded with “the goals added up.”
And it was all about the rest of the team when Peterson passed Decker’s 81-goal 2004 campaign with four goals in No. 7 JMU’s 12-8 win over No. 14 Army in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at Sentara Park.
“It feels great, it’s definitely an honor,” Peterson said. “I’ve worked hard to get there, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates pushing me. Our defense is amazing, they push our attack, me included, every single day. … I think having a great team helps with individual stats.”
Peterson, who entered the game three goals behind Decker’s record, logged her 17th hat trick of the season — 10th in a row — in the first 25 minutes of the contest.
The Sparks, Md., native’s final goal of the day — the 82nd of the spring and the record-breaker — came off a feed from freshman attacker Maddie Epke, who found Peterson crashing towards the net inside the eight-meter and she ripped it into the back of the net.
But before Peterson took over JMU’s offense, its midfield produced early behind Taylor Marchetti.
Marchetti scored the Dukes’ first two goals of the afternoon within the first five minutes of the game before she finished her sixth multi-goal game of the season with a hat-trick capping goal at the end of the third quarter.
“I think that the [midfielders] did a great job today and we came out really strong,” Marchetti said “That’s been a focus all year, just having more production from the midfield, helping the attack and helping it be more balanced. I think we did a really great job at sharing the ball.”
The Dukes had six different goal scorers in the contest as Peterson and Marchetti led the way, while Epke added a pair of goals. Tai Jankowski, Katelyn Morgan and Lizzy Fox all chipped in with one goal each.
For JMU coach Shelley Klaes, JMU’s dominant performance — 40 shots and 14 caused turnovers — against a top-15 Army squad in the opening round was, in a way, a summary of the Dukes’ tough slate during the regular season.
“For us, it hasn’t been easy,” Klaes said. “It’s not easy to be ranked in the top-five all year long or to be having this kind of pressure on us to come in here and host a big game. There’s a lot of teams on this campus that can’t do that and we are finding a way, once we get to the top, to stay there.”
Of JMU’s 40 shots, 26 were on frame, but only 12 made it into the back of the net and Army goalie Lindsey Serafine logged a career-best 14 saves to present a challenge for the Dukes’ potent offense.
Afterwards, Klaes joked that she doesn’t care if it would take 60 shots to score 12 goals, she was happy with how her attack handled the Black Knights’ stout goalie.
“I thought our team really showed great resilience today,” Klaes said, “and worked through some really strong goaltending from Army.”
While Peterson kicked off the NCAA Tournament with a quality performance, she received surprising news the day before after she was named a Tewaaraton Award finalist on Thursday.
Peterson is the fourth former Duke to make the storied finalist list in program history and joined Lisa Staedt (2003), Decker (2004) and Kristen Gaudian (2018) as players to make it to Washington, D.C. for the award ceremony.
Klaes coached against Staedt and Decker when she led the Hofstra program from 2002-2006 before she took the JMU job in 2007 and later coached Gaudian, who led the Dukes to their first national title in 2018.
What quality has Klaes seen in all four Tewaaraton finalists? Determination.
“When there’s a will, there’s a way,” Klaes said. “And I think with players that are kind of reaching the pinnacle of statistics like that, you just can’t stop them. They have an inner drive in them that separates them from the rest.”
Though Peterson has a national award within her grasp, she’s not worried about the June 1 award dinner. Instead, she wants to chase the program’s second national championship.
And the Dukes’ next game — against either Maryland or Drexel on Sunday afternoon — is next up on Peterson’s mind.
“It’s really exciting,” Peterson said of the finalist nod. “I was really shocked at first when I got that phone call, but I’m super excited to be able to go to the ceremony and see how it turns out, but honestly I’m more focused on taking it one game at a time.”
