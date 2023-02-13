James Madison women’s lacrosse attacker Isabella Peterson and defender Mairead Durkin were among 50 women’s lacrosse players across the country named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List on Friday, adding to a lengthy list of preseason honors for the two players.
Peterson finds her name on the list for the second time in her career. Last year, she was added to the midseason watch list and was later named as one of 25 nominees.
She scored 72 goals and totaled 87 points in 2022, adding 102 draw controls to lead both JMU and the Colonial Athletic Association, while Durkin is a first-time selection to the Tewaaraton Watch List. Last season, she caused 52 turnovers (2.74/game) and secured 45 ground balls to bolster the 11th-best scoring defense in the country.
Both Tewaaraton Watch List selections garnered Preseason All-American honors from national media outlets USA Lacrosse Magazine and ILWomen this year, receiving third-team selections from both outlets.
In the American Athletic Conference, Durkin was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year while both players were unanimously selected to the All-Conference Team.
The Dukes were also ranked at No. 12 in the opening ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll of the season on Monday.
JMU opened its season with a 14-9 defeat at North Carolina, who remained No. 1 in Monday's poll. The Dukes hung tough with the defending national champions, trailing by just two at halftime and closing a six-goal deficit to three at one point in the fourth quarter. JMU both out-shot and out-drew UNC in Saturday's game.
Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson scored five goals on Saturday, with three coming in the first quarter. Senior Tai Jankowski added a hat trick in the season-opening loss.
JMU sits as one of three teams in the American Athletic Conference ranked in the poll, as Florida stayed at No. 7 after a 17-8 win over Michigan on Sunday, and Vanderbilt (No. 25) joined the Top 25 after an upset win over Colorado. Temple also received votes in the rankings.
The Dukes will play twice away from Harrisonburg this week, with a Wednesday matchup at Virginia Tech before a neutral-site contest against UConn on Saturday in Sparks, Md. Wednesday's in-state game against the Hokies will be at 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
