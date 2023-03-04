Each time Isabella Peterson touched the ball near the goal against No. 5 Maryland on Wednesday night, it seemed like the entire defense converged on her.
Peterson fought through double and triple teams against the Terrapins, but she didn't garner a crowd when the page turned to Ohio State on Saturday.
And for the Buckeyes, that didn't end well.
The Sparks, Md., native scored five goals against Ohio State, her third game with at least that many this season, as No. 12 James Madison raced past the Buckeyes 16-7 on a windy day at Sentara Park.
JMU's victory extended the Dukes' winning streak to five games and was their second straight triumph over a Big 10 team after edging the Terrapins 8-7 earlier in the week.
But before the Dukes took the field against the Buckeyes, they aimed to jump to a fast start. In the past, following a big win, JMU fell victim to a slow start, and the purple and gold wanted to avoid that this time around.
And they did.
JMU scored four of the first five goals of the opening quarter and then went on a 6-1 scoring run in the second to build a comfortable halftime lead.
For JMU head coach Shelley Klaes, the Dukes' start to the game was what she was looking for after they knocked off the Terrapins on the same field a few days before.
"I think that in athletics, we get too high or we get too low, and I think our ability to stay focused on the task at hand is a sign of an experienced program and an experienced team," Klaes said. "We're a program that's had these big lofty wins before and then we failed on the next game, so we understand how important it is to close the week out."
Peterson led the offensive charge but got help from seven other goal scorers, including Tai Jankowski, who scored four and assisted on two more.
The Dukes were limited in scoring opportunities in their last time out, so Peterson said the offense needed to churn out a high-scoring output against the Buckeyes.
"Last game, our defense played lights out and as a team, we want to have their back," Peterson said. "Today was really focused on producing. … I'm happy that we were able to hold up our end of the bargain."
Maggie Clark added a pair of goals, while Katelyn Morgan, Lizzy Fox, Maddie Epke, Olivia Mattis, and Taylor Marchetti scored in the contest.
The Dukes' eight goal scorers were a season-high, and Klaes pointed out how that displays JMU's potent offense.
"I think it takes the pressure off the big guns and it shows we're creating an offensive unit where everyone feels valued and everyone feels that they can be a threat," Klaes said. "And when you have those situations, you can share the ball a lot better and it's harder for teams to scout you."
But on a day when JMU's offense stole the show, scoring on half of the shots it took, its defense showed up yet again. The game was the fifth straight that the Dukes allowed single-digit goals.
Goalie Kat Buchanan, who logged a career-best 10 saves against Maryland, added six more against Ohio State, and her defense shut out the Buckeyes on free position shots (0-for-9).
That's where the Buckeyes' offense hangs its hat, but the Dukes were able to shut them down on that end, forcing Ohio State to create in the game's flow. And the Buckeyes struggled against the Dukes' zone.
Klaes called her program a "juggernaut" on the defensive end and credited her team's work in practice and its ability to adjust on the fly to it.
"I love our girl's willingness to adjust as the game goes on to literally lockdown the opponent," Klaes said. "They're getting frustrated with our defensive unit and it's really wonderful to watch and see."
