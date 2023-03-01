James Madison women’s lacrosse attacker Isabella Peterson is the USA Lacrosse Division I Player of the Week, as announced by USA Lacrosse Magazine Tuesday.
Peterson, who just earned Attack Player of the Week from the American Athletic Conference, earned her first national award of the season after piling up a career-high and program-record eight goals on 13 shots (.615) in a win over High Point last week. Peterson’s 13 shots and 11 shots on goal both marked career highs for Peterson.
This season, Peterson leads the nationally-ranked Dukes with 17 goals, 20 points, 33 shots, and 27 shots on goal and is also tied for the team lead in draw controls (18).
Peterson, a 6-foot redshirt junior from Sparks, Md., and No. 12 JMU were set to square off with No. 5 Maryland in a big-time matchup at Sentara Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The last time those two non-conference rivals met, Peterson scored five goals, and the Dukes pulled off a shocking 13-8 road upset of the Terps inside College Park, Md.
