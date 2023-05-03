Peterson Paces JMU’s Attack In Historic Fashion With Postseason Approaching

Each day during Isabella Peterson’s freshman year practices at James Madison, she’d find herself marked by standout defender Mairead Durkin.
And those gritty practices have paid off in the long run.
Durkin, a physical defender, has made a name for herself nationally over the years — a 2022 Inside Lacrosse Women’s All-American, 2023 preseason All-American by multiple outlets, and is a Tewaaraton nominee this year.
For Peterson, matching up with a formidable defender in practice during her formative years at the collegiate level set the tone for what was to come as teams send their top defender — oftentimes two — her direction in games.
And it’s for good reason, too.
Peterson has been a goal-scoring machine for the Dukes in her four seasons in Harrisonburg. Through her 58 career games, which include 57 starts, the redshirt junior has totaled a program-best 202 goals and is just a pair of scores away from tying her season-high 72 from last spring.
But when asked about the record, Peterson humbly played it off.
“When I came to JMU it wasn’t a goal of mine,” said Peterson, who was named the American Athletic Conference Attacker of the Year on Wednesday. “I established team goals that I wanted, but along the way, goals just added up. I’m proud that I was able to accomplish it, but I couldn’t have done it without the amazing defenders that I’ve gone against [in practice].”
During her freshman year, a season cut short after six games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peterson scored 15 goals on just 19 shots on frame. That set the tone for what was to come in her next three seasons in purple and gold.
Peterson scored 45 goals during the 2021 campaign before netting 72 last spring and has reached 70 this year on 101 shots on goal in just 17 games played.
But Peterson has been more than just a goal scorer over the past two seasons. When double teams come, Peterson can distribute the ball — she has 33 assists in the last two seasons — and can draw controls with a self-draw with 175 across the past 36 games.
JMU head coach Shelley Klaes pointed out that Peterson has been the leading force in the Dukes’ success this season, helping the top-seeded purple and gold to a 16-game winning streak heading into the AAC tournament this week.
“Bella’s playing big-time right now,” Klaes said. “She’s consistently producing really high numbers statistically, not only in goals, but she’s also finding the assist game and the draw controls and loose balls. For us, she’s driving the process right now.”
Peterson’s teammates also enjoy playing with her on the field, not only because she draws so much attention from opposing defenses but her ability to make them better, too.
“I think she’s a calming force on the field,” junior attacker Katelyn Morgan said. “It’s nice to have someone so consistent that we can depend on. And she’s just such a hard worker and that pays out on the field. It’s fun and exciting to be on the field with someone that’s so dominant.”
“She makes everyone around her look so good,” redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti said. “I love having her out there with us.”
With Peterson leading the Dukes’ offense, every team has her name circled on the scouting report, which usually ends up with her being face guarded or double-teamed for most of the afternoon.
And with another year of experience, the Tewaaraton nominee said it’s something she’s worked to get better at playing through in practice. A year ago, it would have been a different outcome on the field.
“That’s definitely something that I’ve worked through,” Peterson said. “Last year, I would have struggled with it. Shelley always told me, ‘Think of it as a compliment, don’t let it get to you and you’re going to have to work through it.’”
Peterson said she’s done a better job at not getting frustrated when she’s being face guarded, rather she has learned to move the ball around the offensive end to get around the defense.
But it returns to her freshman year’s matchup with Durkin at practice. Peterson said that “toughened me up early,” and it’s been helpful as she’s become one of the top goal-scorers in the country.
Ask Klaes, and Peterson isn’t just a one-trick pony on the offensive end. She’s the complete package and integral to JMU’s attack as the Dukes chase their second national championship in five years.
“Isabella doesn’t just have size, she has power as well,” Klaes said. “So she’s a big, athletic body that can move. She can dodge, she can change speeds, she can change directions and she’s got an incredible cannon of a shot. For us right now, she’s lethal and we love having her on this team.”
