Each time No. 8 James Madison fell behind No. 23 Johns Hopkins, Dukes attack Isabella Peterson answered the call.
With JMU down 6-3 in the first quarter, Peterson went to work. She scored her first goal of the afternoon with one second left in the period and added three more to open the second – scoring her first four goals in an 8:50 span to give JMU its first lead of the day.
Peterson then sparked JMU’s nine-goal run at the end of the third that spanned the entire fourth as the Dukes took the final lead they needed to beat the Blue Jays 17-10 on Saturday afternoon at Sentara Park – the second win over a ranked team in the first month of the season.
The Sparks, Md., native led the charge for the Dukes with seven goals, including three free-position scores.
For JMU coach Shelley Klaes, the win wasn’t going to happen unless the Dukes shot well on the eight-meter – they were 7-for-11, powered by Peterson’s play.
“She’s just a force,” Klaes said of Peterson. “She is so determined to put this team on her shoulders and score. I think she’s a two-way threat, she can dodge, but she can also catch inside and finish. I thought her ability to finish on the eight-meter today made them pay for their fouls.”
While Peterson was dominant, so was Tai Jankowski, who scored three goals – all free position – and added a career-best four assists to power JMU’s offense.
The Dukes’ closed the game with the 9-0 scoring run and Klaes thought that said a lot about the team’s composure late in the game, which allowed the purple and gold to manage the rest of the contest.
“I was really proud of our team, once we got over the hump and scored that 10th goal, we never looked back,” Klaes said. “I thought our ability to manage our composure with all the fouls. … That’s when we just took over the game. Really impressed with our team to have that mental fortitude late in the game like that.”
And while JMU’s offense was firing on all cylinders in the final period, its defense was too.
The Dukes held the Blue Jays without a goal for the final 22:13, the fifth scoreless quarter the purple and gold's defense has posted this season, and it was led by JMU’s five draw control wins in the closing period.
“It gives us a lot of comfort knowing that the defense has our back,” Jankowski said. “There’s games where they have our back and there’s time where we need to have their back. … They really picked it up in the last quarter and there was just a lot of pride in that moment.”
But even though JMU dominated the final period of play, the opening half wasn’t as kind to the Dukes.
JMU fell behind in a deep hole for the first time since its loss to No. 1 North Carolina to open the season as Johns Hopkins scored its first three goals in a 50-second span.
The Dukes were able to slowly claw their way back into the contest and then Peterson was able to take over from there after Katelyn Morgan, Brianna Mennella and Jankowski scored the team’s first three goals in the opening frame.
Peterson joked that last year’s team always found itself in a deficit and was able to chip away at it most of the time to come from behind. But though this year’s team hasn’t had that experience yet, she thought the Dukes kept their cool on the field.
“I think we stayed composed and just did our thing,” Peterson said. “I don’t think we played any differently or freaked out.”
And as Peterson led the Dukes’ surge, she wasn’t necessarily thinking she had to score each goal, but when she did, she was ready for the next opportunity to cut into the Blue Jays’ lead.
“I mean, my feeling was, I was pissed because we were down and I just wanted to get the job done,” Peterson said. “After I score, I’m not like, ‘Yay.’ I’m more aggressive and, ‘Let’s go.’”
Now, as the Dukes prepare to welcome No. 10 Florida to Harrisonburg next week, a come-from-behind win might serve JMU well.
For Klaes, it showed her team’s will to win and to keep its winning streak alive against another top-25 team.
“This was the first time that we had been behind and were able to still have confidence, still believe and get over that hump,” Klaes said. “I think it’s hard. When you're eighth in the country, every team is going to give their best effort. And for us to manage being down and still come out for a dominant win shows our perseverance.”
