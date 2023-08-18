James Madison coach Curt Cignetti hasn’t been shy to say he wanted to see more positions with competition during the Dukes’ fall camp.
With just over a week left in camp, Cignetti identified three new areas where competition has grown through camp, in addition to the quarterback and wide receiver rooms — cornerback, defensive tackle and running back.
“This is separation time,” Cignetti said. “The guys that want to be great players are doing the things to be good players, and they’re out there every day and getting better. The guys that, for whatever reason, can’t quite practice consistently, do the right thing or they’re not available because of a nagging injury.”
At cornerback, the Dukes are young. Senior Devyn Coles paces that group, and is joined by sophomores Brent Austin and Chauncey Logan, both players that logged meaningful snaps on the outside last fall.
While those three are expected to be big contributors on JMU’s defense this fall, the Duke moved true freshman DJ Barksdale to corner after he went through spring practice and the first few weeks of fall camp at rover.
In addition to Barksdale, JMU also has young depth at corner with redshirt sophomores Antoine Booth and Nehki Meredith, and redshirt freshman Trevell Mullen, an Indiana transfer.
But as JMU has adapted with a young cornerback room, keeping the players on the practice field has been hard the past few practices, Cignetti said.
“We’ve had some nagging injuries there the last few practices,” Cignetti said. “I wish we had [Chauncey] Logan on the field every day, [Brent Austin] on the field every day. … I’m not displeased, they’re young and they need the reps.”
JMU knows what it has at starting defensive tackle, James Carpenter and likely a mix of Jamree Kromah — who can play all over the defensive line — and Marshall transfer Immanuel Bush.
Other players that could provide depth on the interior part of the line include redshirt junior Sean Johns and redshirt freshman Tyrique Tucker.
In addition to those two defensive groups, JMU has options at running back.
Redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black is expected to be one of the Dukes’ go-to tailbacks, while Stony Brook transfer Ty Son Lawton impressed during JMU’s spring game, and senior Latrele Palmer is capable of holding his own as a workhorse back after he rushed for 947 yards in 2021 as the purple and gold dealt with a banged up position group.
While those three are proven backs that are all able to carry the ball, redshirt senior Solomon Vanhorse is back from a season-ending injury he suffered at Arkansas State last fall. The Alpharetta, Ga., native is a dynamic back and brings pass catching skills to the position, in addition to his ball carrying abilities.
As those three positions have competition in full swing, JMU’s quarterback battle hasn’t come to a close.
Cignetti has been coy in his answers about the signal-callers, but said they’re progressing after JMU’s first scrimmage of fall camp last week. He hasn’t taken questions about the position, and could follow what he did last year by not publicly naming a starter until just before kickoff in the season opener.
Though Cignetti hasn’t commented much on the quarterback battle, he’s been transparent about JMU’s wide receiver competition as four transfers jockey for position, along with redshirt senior Reggie Brown.
The one name that has continuously been brought up by Cignetti at wide receiver? East Carolina transfer Taji Hudson.
And when he talked about the room after practice on Friday, Cignetti dropped another rave review about the 6-foot-3 wideout.
“It’s a real fluid dynamic right now,” Cignetti said. “Taji Hudson has probably been our most consistent receiver up to this point. … And we’ve got a lot of guys that have shown spurts. I think that’s one position we’ve got good competition.”
Hudson, a primarily special teams player at ECU, has one collegiate catch, but appears to have fit in seamlessly with JMU’s offense.
Other veteran players battling for playing time at wideout include North Dakota State transfer Phoenix Sproles, Saint Francis (Pa.) transfer Elijah Sarratt and South Florida transfer Omarion Dollison.
JMU has five practices remaining, including another scrimmage, in its fall camp before the Dukes flip the page to their first game week ahead of Bucknell on Sept. 2.
