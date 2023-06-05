For much of James Madison coach Marlin Ikenberry’s 19-year career he’s had two priorities: pitching and defense.
And when the Dukes made their Sun Belt Conference debut, those two pieces of the game were critical for the team’s success in the top mid-major league in the country.
After hiring assistant coach Mike Roberts and volunteer assistant Alex Raburn in the offseason, the defensive part of Ikenberry’s coaching philosophy took a leap in a positive direction. It did so after the pair seamlessly worked together as first-year assistants in Harrisonburg — something that might not always be the case when half the staff are new to the program.
“Both of those guys really meshed well in the process of hiring both of them,” Ikenberry said. “It’s hard because if you hire one, you don’t know if the next personality is going to match. And they did. It fit great. … I think they learned from each other and took what they wanted to do and ran with it.”
The result? JMU posted the second-highest fielding percentage in program history (.972) and it was one of 18 teams in Division I to turn 50 double plays in the tougher league.
As the Raburn and Roberts arrived in Harrisonburg, they worked together to help improve JMU’s defense as the Dukes were looking for ways to increase their winning ways in a tougher conference. Their previous stops in the Atlantic Coast Conference helped with that.
Raburn and Roberts have both been at college baseball’s pinnacle, the College World Series, before — one as a player and one as a coach — so the duo isn’t a stranger to winning. Raburn went to Omaha with North Carolina during his playing days, while Roberts helped Virginia win the 2015 national championship as the ‘Hoos video coordinator.
“To win at the highest levels … the pitching and defensive side of it is where you win and lose games,” Roberts said. “But trying to figure out what works for each individual on the defensive side of the ball was big for us and having a plan to implement it.”
Defense became a focus at the Dukes’ training sessions during the week and at game day batting practice. Some days, the Dukes would spend little time on hitting at practice while they worked on defensive drills. In batting practice, the players wouldn’t stand around to shag balls. Instead, they were given different drills and game-like situations to work on as batted balls were hit in their direction.
The deliberate emphasis on defense in practice put some players in scenarios that they later told Roberts were harder than what they saw in between the foul lines on game day. But for the Dukes’ third base coach, that was the plan.
“There were times where practice was way more difficult than the game and that’s intentional,” Roberts said. “But that’s how they grow, right? It’s really tough and you get in the game and they’re able to compete at a really high level — maybe at a higher level than most of them ever competed.”
With the Dukes in the Sun Belt, a league that had all 10 of its conference tournament teams inside the top-100 in the RPI, defense was No. 1 on the list each day. So much so, that it could have been the reason someone did or didn’t play.
“Me and Mike tried to stress to them how important defense is and we pretty much told them, ‘If you’re not a good defender, you’re not going to play,’” Raburn said. “We tried to emphasize defense and the way we wanted it to be done.”
The Dukes took a positive step forward defensively, which allowed the purple and gold to mount 20 come-from-behind wins as they took advantage of the opposing team’s mental miscues while they avoided those on their own end of the field.
For Ikenberry, the defensive priority paid off in JMU’s inaugural season in the Sun Belt, which culminated with the No. 7 seed in the league tournament and an opening-round win over in-state foe Old Dominion.
“We knew that going in we had to pitch and play defense to win in this league,” Ikenberry said. “And I think that we really did. … I thought our defense was pretty solid, we turned a lot of double plays. We’re going to continue to build on it.”
But while Ikenberry was happy with the overall body of work defensively, led by Raburn and Roberts, the next step is to reduce stolen bases. JMU conceded 146 stolen bases this spring, up from 136 in 2022, and Ikenberry said it was tough to tweak mid-season with the pitchers and catchers, which the team will address and work on in the fall.
Not only did Roberts help the Dukes’ defense take a step forward, he also guided the team’s hitters to the top of the Sun Belt. JMU finished the conference tournament tied for second in team batting average in the league at .298 and only trailed No. 8 Coastal Carolina, which hit at a .308 clip.
The Dukes also cut down on strikeouts, while also using small ball to their advantage offensively as JMU just wanted to make contact to generate runs.
“Putting balls in play and creating offense was something we really emphasized,” Ikenberry said. “I thought we had some pretty good team speed where I thought we could put pressure on teams if we hit an extended ground ball and they had to rush to make the play versus a strikeout.”
The Dukes’ move to a new conference brought uncertainty since the purple and gold saw a step up in competition. But that didn’t appear to matter with the refined focus brought in part from Raburn and Roberts as JMU posted its most conference wins since 2011 (15) and its most overall victories since 2019 (31).
For Roberts, that was a direct result of the entire team committing to the standard and holding themselves to it for the duration of the spring.
“You’re in one of the best leagues in the country for baseball and we’re able to play defense and offense at a really high level,” Roberts said. “It’s pretty cool watching that. That’s a nod to our players’ buy-in, work ethic and belief in what we’re doing.”
