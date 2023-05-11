After he spent the last two years waiting for a phone call, former James Madison kicker Ethan Ratke’s professional opportunity finally arrived on Wednesday.
Ratke, the NCAA all-time leader in made field goals (101) and scoring (542), signed with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and arrived in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday afternoon.
The Mechanicsville native was a two-time FCS All-American and finished second on the FCS all-time scoring list for any position and 13th overall in NCAA history.
Ratke participated in the Dukes’ pro day in March for the second straight year after the 2022 pro day was held inside and had less than ideal kicking conditions. During the 2023 pro day at Bridgeforth Stadium, Ratke impressed in front of the more than 20 NFL teams represented.
He’s the third former JMU player to ever sign with the Tiger-Cats, joining Evan McCollough (2005-2008) and Mike Cawley (1993-1995).
The Tiger-Cats’ season begins at home against the Toronto Argonauts on May 27.
