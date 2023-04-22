When James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton was in the transfer portal, he wasn’t afraid of the Dukes’ deep running back room.
Instead, it was actually something that motivated him to join the Dukes.
The Dukes returned their entire running back room from last fall, except leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese, which opened up time on the field for someone to step into it.
And Lawton, who led the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing during the 2021 season, wanted to take that opportunity head on. The 5-foot-9, 204-pound back said that he “loves” the ability to work for the starting spot, instead of walking into the top spot in the running back room.
“It’s cool being the guy, but it’s cool being able to work for it, too,” Lawton said. “This is my sixth year, but I wanted to know if I still had it. I didn’t want to come in and get spoon fed. I like the challenge.”
And in his JMU debut during the Dukes’ spring game on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium, Lawton took advantage of his opportunities with Kaelon Black out.
Lawton, a Stony Brook transfer, rushed for a team-best 43 yards on six carries — good for 7.2 yards per carry.
And his first rush was a memorable one.
The Staten Island, N.Y., native broke off a 21-yard dash as he found a hole and exploited it on the Dukes’ first drive of the afternoon.
What was the key to the run? Patience.
“Coach John Miller stresses patience and I feel like I was really patient on that one,” Lawton said. “It just came to me, I made some moves and got loose. … Shoutout to coach John Miller for stressing patience in the meeting rooms.”
This spring was all about learning the playbook for Lawton, who said he still needs to improve on that, but his teammates saw progress as camp wore on.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamree Kromah, who was in a similar spot last spring as a Rutgers transfer, said Lawton improved each day he was on the practice field.
“At the beginning of spring ball, he had to get adapted to a new system, he showed some flashes,” Kromah said. “I feel like later in the spring, he just stepped up and got better and better every time he got the ball in his hands.”
And for his offensive teammates, Lawton’s performance this spring and in the exhibition was something to watch.
“He was looking good, man,” Dukes wide receiver Reggie Brown said. “That boy swift. He was a great pickup from Stony Brook.”
Lawton, a self-described “versatile” running back, displayed his speed in his first carry of the afternoon and also showed his toughness later on with a 12-yard carry and a late-game seven-yard gain.
Though the spring game was his first game in a JMU uniform, it wasn’t his first opportunity to run against the Dukes’ defense. During his redshirt freshman season at Stony Brook, Lawton rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 45-38 overtime loss to the Dukes.
But that game wasn’t on Lawton’s mind during the spring game — he was focused on making a case to be the Dukes’ starter for the fall.
And his tough running style made what should be a good impression on JMU’s coaching staff.
“I didn’t think nothing of that day to be honest,” Lawton said. “No flashbacks. I was just worried about myself, just trying to do what I can to make these coaches think that I’m the guy.”
So far, Lawton seems to have made a good start on earning snaps at running back in the fall.
