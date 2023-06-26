For Chase Regan, the college camp circuit was disappointing at times.
He’d show up to some camps and perform at what he thought was a high level, but wouldn’t hear much from those schools. One of those was at Duke, where he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash — which would have been the second-fastest at this year’s NFL combine — and there was radio silence on the other end.
But two days after his elite 40 time in front of the Blue Devils’ coaching staff, Regan made the trip north for his final camp of the summer: James Madison.
The 6-foot, 190-pound safety said he went into the Dukes’ camp with a mission of earning a scholarship offer since it was his last elite camp in front of college coaches. And after his solid showing in front of JMU coach Curt Cignetti and company, Regan was brought back to the Plecker Athletic Center.
Shortly after arriving inside the Dukes’ football facility, Regan was sitting in Cignetti’s second-floor office, where he presented the Bishop McDevitt standout with an offer.
“It was a big relief,” Regan said of hearing the news. “I was a little frustrated from past camps, so I was like, ‘I’m going to go in and do my best and see what happens.’ And I got the offer and it was just awesome.”
Regan went on his official visit last week and committed to JMU before he left to become the second 2024 recruit to pledge to the Dukes that day. He joined cornerback Dontrae Henderson, who spent the official visit with Regan as JMU commits, while Dukes target Jah Jah Boyd, a four-star defensive back that was also on campus at the same time, is expected to make a decision in his own recruitment on July 1.
Regan was the Dukes’ ninth commit in the class, which has since added offensive lineman Kobe Campbell.
But for Regan, who held nearly 20 Division I offers, JMU was one of four finalists in his recruitment, joined by Arkansas State, Old Dominion and Villanova. And the “love” from the Dukes’ coaching staff cemented JMU as the option for him.
“The staff, the location, the football, the players — it just all felt like home,” Regan said. “Everyone was awesome. I love the safeties coach, I love the head coach, I love the staff. And yeah, I kind of got the home feeling when I stepped on campus.”
It won’t just feel like home through the support from the program for Regan, but he’ll also reunite with his former high school teammate, current JMU freshman offensive lineman Riley Robell.
Robell played on the defensive line at Bishop McDevitt, so the two shared the field together last season as Regan compiled 55 total tackles with 10 tackles for a loss and two interceptions.
The two are “best buddies” and have known each other since they were little, so when Regan was on campus Robell was his host. After Regan committed to the Dukes, Robell and his family were equally as excited as he was.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Regan said of playing with Robell again. “My family, his family, we’re all excited. I talked to Riley, he’s excited for me to come. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with by far, so it’s going to be awesome to play with him again.”
Regan’s commitment, along with a pledge from Ronnell Davis earlier in the week, will help fill a need at safety for JMU, who is set to lose five players at the position due to expired eligibility at the conclusion of this fall.
But just because there’s a path to a chance at early playing time that doesn’t mean it was the motivating factor for Regan to commit. It actually didn’t play much of a role at all.
Instead, Regan can’t wait to arrive in Harrisonburg to compete for his spot on the team’s depth chart.
“I’m just going to go in, work hard and see what I can do,” Regan said. “Playing time, that’s obviously the goal, but I didn’t go there because five safeties are leaving. I went there because I’m a competitor. … I’m ready to go.”
