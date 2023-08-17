Reid Helps Pace JMU’s Veteran Safety Room

Before James Madison safety Que Reid nailed a streaking Christian Horn over the middle to effectively seal a 28-point comeback win at Appalachian State last September, he had a lot on his mind.
The Tuesday before the Dukes and Mountaineers faced each other for JMU's first Sun Belt Conference game, Reid's grandfather, Michael, died.
Michael planned on attending the game in Boone, N.C., that weekend but that's all Reid had on his mind after his death.
So as Horn went over the middle on the Mountaineers' fourth-and-nine with under a minute to go, Reid found himself in a spot to save the game — and he delivered.
It's a highlight replayed the rest of the season by JMU faithful, but for Reid, it meant more.
"It was a lot of relief," Reid said. "I couldn't even say anything, I just cried. I wasn't even excited. I could let go of all the anger I had in my body, all the frustration I had throughout the week of heartbreak after losing my grandfather. It was something that went away after I made contact."
He aimed to play for his grandfather, who wasn't loud on the sidelines at Reid's games but was always there.
For Reid, a Concord, N.C., native, the loss still hits close to home, and he almost choked up just thinking about him nearly a year after his passing.
That, paired with App State's disinterest in him during the recruiting process, made Reid want to impress and leave his mark on the game. He was passed over in the recruiting process by many FBS teams, including the Mountaineers, but he was able to show he belonged at college football's highest level.
"I never doubted myself being able to play FBS football," Reid said. "A lot of guys who are in FCS believe that they can play FBS football. I believed in myself and that it was going to be a good year to fly around with my teammates around me."
As the Dukes enter their second year in the Sun Belt, JMU's safety room has five seniors, all eager to help propel the purple and gold to the top of the table for the second straight year.
Most of them were recruited as FCS players, but in their first taste of FBS football, they proved they could hang with the best of the NCAA's defenses.
Chris Chukwuneke led the returning group with 34 total tackles, including six for a loss and a sack, while former walk-on Francis Meehan added 30 tackles last fall. Reid wasn't far behind with 24 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss, an interception and two pass breakups in the secondary.
As the group matured as a unit, they grew to learn from one another.
"It's fun, but you can also learn a lot from each other," Reid said. "We've been together so long, and we understand the defense so well, we're able to correct ourselves on tiny mistakes. But we're on the field, we're telling each other what we can fix for the next play to understand the scheme that the coaches want us to run."
With a veteran set of safeties, it's assumed the players know what they're doing within JMU's defense. But as they hit the practice field each day, they aren't just going through the motions.
Instead, they've raised the bar to hit within JMU's secondary in hopes of getting more out of their final season in Harrisonburg as the Dukes' most veteran-laden position group on the defense.
"I feel that we try to hold ourselves to a higher standard," Reid said. "We try to make sure that we are all on the same page because we are the QB of the defense. We're communicating the most on the defense, so we have to make sure we're in our playbook and understand what we need to do."
The current safeties room only had one interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries a year ago. This fall, as the Dukes look to repeat as the Sun Belt's top defense, increased turnover production from the backend of the defense could take pressure off JMU's stout run defense.
The idea of sustaining the league's top defense is on the minds of all the defenders in the locker room, but Reid said he and the rest of the veteran safeties know what it will take to stay there: effort — a lot of it.
"We talk about it all the time in the locker room that we want to stay there, we want to be there," Reid said. "It's going to take a lot of effort, a lot of battling on this field each and every day to be able to have that. … If we make mistakes, we've got to fix those right then and there. It's something that's very important."
