When Marcellus Nash made his way to a prospect camp at Virginia Tech earlier this summer, he saw one coach in Blacksburg that he wasn’t expecting to see.
That coach wasn’t wearing maroon and orange. Instead, he donned purple and gold.
It was James Madison defensive line coach Pat Kuntz.
Kuntz had told Nash he might attend the Hokies’ camp, but when he arrived, Nash made a mental note. He also remembered how Kuntz gave him pointers on the different drills.
Soon after that camp visit from Kuntz, the EDGE made his college decision and committed to JMU over Princeton and Old Dominion on July 1, while he also held offers from Arizona and Penn State, among others.
“[Kuntz] going there, it showed that he cared for me,” said Nash, a three-star prospect that became the second-highest-rated recruit to pledge to JMU in program history. “Once he did that, I was like, ‘This place really wants me, this might be home.’ I made my decision a month after.”
Kuntz’s presence at Virginia Tech wasn’t a coincidence in Nash’s recruitment. Instead, he’d call Nash four times weekly to check in on the Richmond native.
After his commitment to the Dukes, Nash said Kuntz “had a big impact on my recruitment,” and he helped lead JMU’s communication with him — something that set the purple and gold apart from the rest of the interested schools.
“Other schools, they text me here and there — Christmas, Thanksgiving, all of that,” Nash said. “JMU was consistent every day.”
In addition to the constant contact that JMU had with Nash, the Dukes’ on-field success also played a factor in his commitment.
Nash, who attends Life Christian Academy outside of Richmond, said he kept up with how JMU fared in its first season of Sun Belt Conference play last fall. Watching the Dukes rack up wins against FBS-level competition showed him that JMU’s coaching staff knows how to help its players flourish.
Player development was another box the Dukes checked on Nash’s internal checklist.
“[JMU] going to the FBS and the Sun Belt recently and they’re winning, you know that’s coaching and how well they recruit,” Nash said. “If I know that they can go from FCS to the Sun Belt, the best G5 conference in my opinion, then they can definitely develop me very well and give me the opportunity to go to the next level.”
While Nash had the Power Five options like Arizona, which was the first team to offer him, and Penn State, the name of a school wouldn’t sell him on that as his destination. And their fancy facilities weren’t either.
It always came back to coaching and development, which returned to Kuntz, Nash’s future position coach.
“During recruitment, not every school is about the biggest facilities, the biggest stadium,” Nash said. “That doesn’t better your chances of going to the next level. It’s nice to have it, but you want to go to a school where you can get developed and not for the hype — that’s the reason I chose [JMU].”
Before Nash arrives in Harrisonburg, he’s set on improving off his junior season at Life Christian. It wasn’t a slouch of a year either, as he recorded 77 tackles and 11 sacks with the Eagles to solidify himself as a top-30 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to 247Sports.
And when he does arrive on campus, Nash isn’t afraid to push for a starting spot during his first year. He believes he has an opportunity to work his way through the depth chart right away.
“I’m coming into a great opportunity to start my freshman year,” Nash said. “It’s hard for other recruits to say that. Because if you go to those bigger schools, you’re going to have to wait. I want to come in and start right away. … But knowing that I have an opportunity and compete for a position my freshman year is definitely phenomenal.”
