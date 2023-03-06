In a backfield during the 2012 extended spring training in Arizona, a set of brothers played against each other for the first time.
The duo, Mike and Sam Roberts, had played on the same team for most of their youth baseball careers and spent one season together at the Virginia Military Institute, but this time it was different.
Two years older, Mike was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, and the Oakland Athletics selected Sam in 2011; their pro careers hadn’t converged on the same field until that spring day.
And as fate was to have it, that was the last game Mike suited up for in professional baseball – he was released soon after.
How it ended made that afternoon different from any other final professional baseball game.
The last hitter that Mike caught against in a game? Sam.
With his younger brother in the batter’s box, Mike threw out a runner trying to steal second, which ended the inning, and it marked the final time he squatted behind home plate as a pro baseball player.
The last base Mike stood on? Second – next to Sam at shortstop.
“It’s kind of a crazy story, nobody would probably believe it,” Mike Roberts said. “That’s why I was adamant that I would never play in another game because I ended it with my brother as my last hitter I ever caught against.”
Shortly after that day, Mike entered the collegiate coaching ranks, and Sam followed once his playing career finished.
Nine years later, the two will share the same field again as James Madison hosts VMI on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park, with Mike serving as the Dukes’ hitting coach and Sam in his first year as the Keydets’ head coach.
‘I Treasure That Time With Him’
Before that day at extended spring training, the Roberts brothers last shared a field as players at VMI during Sam’s freshman year.
Mike had already spent two seasons with the Keydets as the team’s catcher before Sam arrived, but when he committed to VMI, the older brother was excited – for the time to play together and the ability to bond off the field.
“Part of me was like ‘Here we go, man. It’ll be like old times,’” Mike Roberts said. “But it was a new experience for both of us. Not many people get to have that experience of competing with their brother in college at the same time.”
It was a mutual feeling for Sam, too.
“It was one of the main reasons that I chose VMI, getting the opportunity to play with my brother,” Sam Roberts said. “Just to get to hang out with my older brother, for what I thought would be two years, but fortunately he got drafted and signed.”
Sam was a shortstop and pitcher, while Mike caught behind the plate.
During their lone season together in Lexington, Sam led the team with a .348 batting average with 14 doubles and 26 RBIs. Mike wasn’t too far behind, batting .298 with nine home runs, nine doubles, and 44 RBIs.
“Having those two guys as brothers on the field, I knew they loved the game,” then-VMI and current JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I knew that from the start. Watching them grow and develop was really fun to watch.”
Mike parlayed his junior season into being selected in the 38th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Brewers, which he signed with.
It wasn’t easy for Mike to leave school early, which meant only spending one year on the team with Sam, but his younger brother pushed him to take the MLB opportunity.
“He was the biggest proponent of me going to play professionally,” Mike Roberts said. “That was a tough decision because you’re leaving your brother to go pursue something personally.”
But when he left school early to pursue professional baseball, Ikenberry told him to return as soon as possible to finish his degree.
Mike listened, and once the minor league season ended in September, he returned to VMI to continue taking classes. He did that for two years, and while he was back in Lexington, he was a student assistant under Ikenberry, working with the catchers on a day-to-day basis during fall practices.
And while he was back in town for the fall semesters, Mike was roommates with Sam.
For Mike, that experience of still being able to go through college life with Sam is a moment in time that he’ll always cherish.
“Looking back, being older, getting to share that experience of competing with him, but also getting to see him grow in the rat line and go through that … it was pretty cool,” Mike Roberts said. “I treasure that time with him: playing with him, and when I went back to school, getting to room with him. That’s a really special time for me in my life.”
Mike might not have known it then, but returning to VMI to finish his degree while still playing professional baseball has started a trend in Lexington.
Sam, the coach of the Keydets now, said he’s seen other players do it, including Josh Winder, a pitcher he coached at VMI, who is now in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins.
“He kind of set that precedent of, ‘OK, you’re going to finish your degree,’” Sam Roberts said. “I think up to that point, I don’t know how many guys had done that [at VMI.] There’s been quite a few since that get drafted out of here and come back in the offseason to finish their degree.”
‘He’s Been A Huge Mentor For Both Of Us’
During the final season of Mike’s minor league career, the Brewers wanted to make him a player-coach in the lower ranks, which he served as with the High-A Brevard County Manatees in 2011.
But after that extended spring training game, he felt the itch to return to college coaching, so he called Ikenberry to talk about it.
Ikenberry was still at VMI and had a volunteer assistant coaching opening, so Mike took the opportunity and returned to the program he had played in and helped out with as a student assistant.
For Ikenberry, Mike’s presence around the team was positive for the two seasons he spent in the role at VMI.
“It was great to have him in the dugout,” said Ikenberry, who coached at VMI from 2004-2014 before taking over at JMU in 2016. “His calmness and his mind of how he sees the game is special.”
After leaving VMI, Roberts joined the staff at Virginia as the Cavaliers’ coordinator of video and scouting, which he served from 2014-2018.
During that time, Sam had also broken into coaching and was named VMI’s pitching coach in 2016.
A constant between both of the Roberts brothers’ coaching journeys? Ikenberry’s advice.
“He’s been a huge mentor for both of us,” said Mike Roberts, who joined JMU’s staff this season after spending time as a firefighter in Henrico county. “From a career standpoint and as a friend, guiding us towards certain things.”
Sam said Ikenberry’s way of recruiting and identifying talent had been one thing he’s tried to learn from — not just the ability to find a prospective recruit but also how to talk to them during the process.
“[He’s a] great teacher, great recruiter, great in-game coach,” Sam Roberts said of Ikenberry. “He’s kind of one of those guys that can take information and he has the ability to slow down the situation and process it. There’s so many things that I’ve learned from him being in coaching.”
With the two Roberts brothers in college coaching, Ikenberry said that he knew both would be good coaches when they decided to do it since they have “coaching in their blood.”
Their father, Mickey, was a longtime high school baseball coach at Prince George in the Richmond area, and Ikenberry had recruited many of his players, including the Roberts brothers.
So it’s unsurprising that Ikenberry sees Sam leading the charge at VMI while Mike is in his first on-field coaching role this season with the Dukes.
But before this season, Ikenberry would still cross paths with Sam on the road, recruiting at different high school tournaments and other venues. Each time they would run into each other, Iknenberry said he’d always learn something from talking with Sam – the same as Mike.
And Sam was in the same boat as Ikenberry, finding new information to use each time they talked on the recruiting trail.
“Each and every time I’m with him, I feel like I learn something new from him,” Sam said.
‘It’s Like The Worst And Best Day Of The Year’
During JMU’s season-opening weekend at Florida State, Mike and Ikenberry found themselves in a restaurant watching VMI play at Mississippi State.
Sam was searching for his first win as a head coach, and the Keydets trailed 10-1 after the second inning. But 12 walks and 11 stolen bases later, the Keydets came back and beat the Bulldogs 14-13 on the road.
As Mike and Ikenberry watched in the Tallahassee-area restaurant, they FaceTimed Mickey in excitement.
But for Mike, watching his younger brother’s team complete a nine-run comeback on the road at a national baseball power just confirmed how VMI’s team personified Sam.
“When you watch his team compete, they’re just the epitome of him,” Mike Roberts said. “They were coming back and it was like, ‘This is him.’ … He was calm, cool and collected and it’s like, ‘He’s leading, he’s leading these men.’ It just makes me proud of that for him. I don’t think he realizes how proud of him I am of his accomplishments on and off the field.”
Now, the two brothers are set to face with VMI visiting JMU on Tuesday afternoon, which will be a bittersweet game.
Mike said it’d be a “tough day” since they are both judged on wins and losses, but it’ll be “a good day” since they get to share the field again.
“It’s like the worst and the best day of the year, right?” Mike Roberts said. “Just because no matter what, one of us is going to lose. We’re competitive with each other, in a good way, we want the best. I want him to win every game, except for when we’re competing. It’s tough because if you do win, then he lost. And if he wins, I lost. That’s the best and the worst part of it all.”
And Sam felt the same about the Dukes’ and Keydets’ first of two meetings this season.
“It’s going to be a really cool experience, but the challenging part is somebody’s got to lose,” Sam Roberts said. “But it’ll be really cool to go against both of those guys. … It’ll be one of those experiences where I’ll always remember that one.”
But for a pair of brothers that grew up competing alongside each other, Tuesday’s game will have a slightly different feel since they’ll channel that energy against each other’s teams.
Ikenberry, who saw it firsthand at VMI, said there might be some added juice to the contest.
“I know one thing, it’s going to be super competitive because those two love to compete,” Ikenberry said. “That will never change with those two.”
The game is years in the making, returning to the Roberts’ VMI days under Ikenberry. As their paths to this moment have all been different, the unique chance for the trio to be on the same field again is a highlight for them.
“For me, getting to be on the field with all three of us again for the first time in I don’t know how long, that’s going to be pretty cool,” Mike Roberts said. “It’s pretty special.”
