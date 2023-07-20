James Madison hitting coach Mike Roberts has a new title: associate head coach.
Coach Marlin Ikenberry, entering his ninth year at the helm of the Dukes, promoted Roberts on Thursday morning after his former player spent just one year on staff at JMU.
"I am excited for Michael in this promotion," Ikenberry said in a statement. "Michael did a fantastic job in helping us navigate through the first season in the Sun Belt. He embodies what it means to be a part of this program. While new to the dugout in Harrisonburg, we have spent a better part of eight seasons together in the dugout. Our expectations continue to grow to win a Sun Belt championship."
Roberts helped JMU to its most wins since 2019, and the most league wins since 2011 in his first season on staff in Harrisonburg. He also guided the Dukes' hitters to a .298 team batting average, the highest since 2013.
A former player under Ikenberry at VMI, Roberts also assisted in the team's improvements defensively and helped in the program's transition to the Sun Belt Conference.
"I appreciate Coach Ikenberry's trust in me, for his mentorship, and for recognizing my hard work with JMU's baseball program," Roberts said. "I'm incredibly excited for this opportunity, and I'm look forward to serving as associate head coach for JMU baseball."
Former JMU pitching coach Jimmy Jackson previously held the associate head coach title, but he departed to join the staff at Maryland earlier this offseason. Ikenberry and the Dukes are in the process of finding his replacement on the JMU staff.
