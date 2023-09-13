As the game clock wound down at Sentara Park on Tuesday, it appeared that No. 9 ranked James Madison was about to suffer its first loss of the season.
The Dukes had many clear looks at the goal throughout the game but were denied at every turn by their in-state, non-conference foe in the University of Virginia — including Clay Obara's open look with just over two minutes remaining.
Unfortunately for JMU, that shot was saved by UVA's Holden Brown, and it looked as if all hope was lost for the Dukes.
"Clay's one of our guys that normally can score that at least seven, eight out of 10 times," JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. "He's got that quality, but that's soccer. Sometimes they fall and sometimes they don't. We got in the right spots, and we were creating those chances, which is important to see. I think the next time Clay buries that, but it just didn't drop [Tuesday]."
Finally, the Dukes would find the opening they've been looking for all game. JMU regained possession with 1:22 to go, and it would be Rodrigo Robles who would rise to the occasion — nailing a goal with just 16 seconds left on the clock to end in a 1-1 draw against the Cavaliers in front of the second-largest crowd attendance in Sentara Park history.
The moment was all a blur for the redshirt senior midfielder, but he knew that when the ball fell in his path, he had to make something happen for his team and fans.
"I was really in the back trying to help the team get the ball forward," Robles said. "There was like 35 seconds, 40 seconds left, and I decided to make a run. … The ball came to me and I put it in, and the rest is like a dream. … I think the crowd and the team deserves moments like this. It was very good to see Sentara full of students [and] full of fans."
Robles said it's always a fulfilling moment to score a goal and contribute to the team, especially in the game's final seconds.
Yet, it doesn't matter who would've been the one to drill the last goal. Robles was just happy to remain unbeaten this season.
"It doesn't really matter who scores on this team," Robles said. "That's the best aspect about this group, and that's why we've been successful so far this season. No matter who scores, everyone takes the credit."
The Dukes were behind 1-0 just five minutes into the contest after Stephen Annor Gyamfi knocked a header in for the score. Obara, a graduate student, said they knew they had given one up, which determined them to even the score.
"That was the message at halftime and throughout the whole second half," Obara said. "Keep believing, and we know a goal will come. It was a bit later than we expected, but luckily, one fell for us."
After many pivotal opportunities to score in the first period, Robles said the critical point made during their halftime discussion was to trust the process. The Dukes did just that, and while it led to a tie, Robles said it almost felt like a win.
"It's been the topic of the year," Robles said. "Trust the process, trust the technical abilities of the team, and trust everyone that steps on the field. … [It's] a team tie — it feels like a win. No matter who takes the credit, we just trust the process."
Zazenski said that anytime they play a team like U.Va. combined with an energetic crowd, it's going to be an emotional game.
Between JMU's two draws this season, Zazenski feels their draw at Gardner-Webb felt like a loss, and Tuesday's felt like a win — because he thinks they had the better run of play for the more significant portion of the game on Tuesday.
"Once we got that goal, we felt like we were kinda rewarded for how we came out tonight," Zazenski said. "Credit to U.Va., though, that's a really good team, and they're really difficult to play against. It was just good to get a point, and I want to keep my guys hungry, though, [because] that's not a win. We're focused on trying to get three points every single time out."
Zazenski felt they controlled the tempo like they wanted for most of the game, and while they're able to put personnel on the pitch that they think are solid in the box, he said there isn't much to draw up on the chalkboard — it's about never giving up.
"For a large part of the second half, [we] really had some clear-cut chances," Zazenski said. "It was good to see one go in. … It's just a little bit of grit and fight, and the guys responded and never quit, and got the goal that got us the point."
JMU took seven shots in the first period, with Obara leading the attack with two. While they didn't find the back of the net, Obara said they had plenty of confidence going into the second half as they felt they were the superior team.
"We were out-shooting them," Obara said. "It was a shame that one didn't fall in the first half, but credit to the guys for keeping their heads [up], not panicking, and going out in the second half and doing their job."
The game was undoubtedly feisty at times, as six yellow cards were drawn in the first period. Zazenski said that was to be expected but credited some of his bench guys who helped calm things down in those moments.
"Credit to a few guys on the bench that really stepped up as leaders," Zazenski said. "To make sure those six cards and that chippiness didn't go overboard — and it was teetering on it. I think our guys did a really good job just staying in the moment and doing everything we could to try to get that goal."
Fittingly enough, Tuesday's last-second tie came on the heels of JMU football's thrilling come-from-behind victory over UVA this past Saturday, where the Dukes muscled to the win in the game's final minute.
Obara felt there wasn't much difference in the UVA team this year than the one they saw last year that beat them 3-0 on the road, but they felt a much stronger sense of chemistry and quality within themselves heading into Tuesday.
"I think we were much more confident going into the game and throughout the game against them," Obara said. "Credit to them, they put up a good fight, but definitely the guys this year are a lot more locked in, I'd say, than last year."
The Dukes (4-0-2) host No. 2 Marshall in their Sun Belt Conference opener Saturday at 7 p.m., while the Cavaliers (3-2-1) host NC State in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash Saturday at 7 p.m.
Zazenski's key takeaway from Tuesday's draw was that his guys showed an excellent display of fight, and their confidence in themselves carried them through to the final whistle.
"I think every single person on our group thought that we could score," Zazenski said. "No matter if there was one second on the clock or 90 minutes, so I think that belief and our belief in ourselves really played through tonight."
Robles knows they face a tall task in Marshall on Saturday, but staying unbeaten gives him confidence heading into the matchup. Robles thinks if they bring the same belief they did against U.Va., they can win against Marshall.
"Nobody has been better than us," Robles said. "We haven't conceded many goals [and] we've scored a ton of goals. We're playing against a very good side, but we took them down in the quarterfinals last year. I think it's possible, and I think this team is one of the best teams in the country — and we're going to face one of the best teams in the country. We're confident. We know we're going to be up for the challenge, and we have to believe in this team."
