As Elijah Sarratt jogged onto the field during his first spring practice with James Madison last Thursday, he ended up on the same side of the gridiron as his older brother, Cheese.
The younger Sarratt was on the outside at wide receiver, while Cheese was at defensive back in the slot, but it didn't take long for playful jabs to be thrown back and forth.
"I lined up talking cash, you know me," Cheese Sarratt said with a laugh. "It's good, it's humbling, though. Just knowing how hard we worked, how long it's been and now we're back playing together. It's just a real blessing."
Trash talk isn't anything new between the two brothers, who are back on the same team since Elijah's sophomore season at Colonial Forge High School.
Whether playing games or doing the dishes growing up, Elijah said the competitive fire between the two siblings was always lit.
"He's always going to say something, but it's always love," Elijah Sarratt said. "Since we've been kids, we're always talking trash to each other."
Elijah's arrival on campus came after a standout freshman campaign at Saint Francis (Pa.), where he logged 42 receptions for 700 yards, and 13 touchdowns en route to being named a HERO Sports and States Perform FCS Freshman All-American.
Even though he was almost 200 miles from JMU, Elijah kept tabs on the Dukes with his brother and a few friends on the roster. After practice or his games, Elijah would pull up the ESPN+ stream to watch JMU's games — and Cheese did the same for his younger brother.
There were times that the two talked about playing together in college, but Elijah called those "what-if" moments as they dreamt of what could be.
But those moments soon became a reality. When Elijah entered the portal, JMU connected with him a few days later, and he soon went on a visit, and "everything just started falling into place."
Though the two brothers had discussed it before, picking a college to transfer to wasn't easy for Elijah. As time passed, he weighed his options, and he said JMU ended up being the best place for him long-term.
"Definitely my brother had a part in it," Elijah Sarratt said. "I loved playing with him in high school, so to get the chance to play with him again was definitely intriguing. … I knew some of the receivers, so I talked to them. Based on what JMU does, I felt like I could come in right away and make plays for the guys."
With the Sarratt brothers on the roster together, it's not the first time JMU has had a pair of brothers come through the program.
Last spring, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker shared the field. The Dukes also had Dylan and Riley Stapleton on the roster simultaneously, and wide receivers Brandon and Devin Ravenel played for the Dukes at different times.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, having brothers on the team speaks of the program as a whole, but it also shows that the older brother was successful in purple and gold.
"Well, that probably means that the older brother did a good job," Cignetti said with a laugh. "But the younger brother still has to prove himself. So it's a good thing when they're both really productive players, do good in school and do the right things off the field."
But with his younger brother in the same locker room as him now, Cheese said his leadership role got a little more critical. He was a leader among the defensive backs last season, but with Elijah across the way now, everything he does is to set an example for him and the rest of the younger players on the roster.
"I embrace leadership whether I have a brother here or not," Cheese Sarratt said. "But having him here really keeps me on my feet. I'm on point with him just because anything I'm doing, he's going to watch one way or another."
Though Cheese wants to set a good example, he's not afraid to talk trash on the practice field when he sees Elijah on the other side. But he does that because he knows the quality of player that his younger brother is, and he's excited to see it during the season.
"He a playmaker for real," Cheese Sarratt said of Elijah. "Once we start going live, y'all going to see him make some plays. I want to let him prove himself. I ain't going to jazz him, but he do what he do."
