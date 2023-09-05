It was just his first game as Texas State’s head coach, but G.J. Kinne already took a big step toward meeting his ultimate goal of re-establishing a footprint in the Lone Star State with the Bobcats program.
Texas State went to Baylor and came away with a 42-31 victory against the Bears of the Big 12 — the Bobcats’ first against a Power 5 team. Upon taking the job following one season as a head coach at Incarnate Word, Kinne made recruiting Texas high schools a priority, and it sounds as though those in-state prospects took notice Saturday.
Kinne, wearing a “Take Back Texas” cap while sitting in his office addressing media on the Sun Belt Conference Zoom call Monday, kept an even keel even after what was arguably the biggest victory of his career and in Bobcats program history.
“We enjoyed that win for 24 hours,” Kinne said. “A lot of posts, a lot of DMing to recruits and a lot of excitement around here. But we’re on to another challenge, another Top 25-type opponent.”
Texas State gets a similar opportunity this week, facing rival UT San Antonio. UTSA spent parts of last season ranked in the AP Top 25, and the neighboring programs have long battled for recruits. The Bobcats are aiming to keep the momentum going, but in the meantime, they’re still aiming to capitalize on the victory in Waco.
“It’s huge,” Kinne said. “Anytime you can knock off a Big 12 opponent it’s going to raise eyebrows around the state. We’ve had some big-time prospects reach out to us and obviously we’re reaching out to them too.”
Jumping Right In
Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne experienced a similar victory to open last season when his Monarchs took down Virginia Tech. ODU opened the 2023 campaign against Virginia Tech as well but couldn’t top the Hokies this time around.
But the Monarchs don’t have much time to dwell on a missed opportunity as they get into Sun Belt play this week, playing host to Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns will visit Norfolk for the first time, with the conference game giving Week 2 unusual importance, with both teams aiming for a leg up in the standings.
“It’s a little bit of a scheduling quirk,” Rahne said. “But it does add some pop to the early schedule.”
Looking In The Mirror
While several other SBC East teams struggled more than anticipated with FCS opponents in Week 1, Georgia Southern took care of business against The Citadel, winning 34-0 with Tulsa transfer Davis Brinn at quarterback.
For the Eagles, preparations for the opener meant working on their own issues without much of a specific game plan for The Citadel. That’s something that will change this week as Georgia Southern gets ready to face new American Athletic Conference member UAB.
“Our message last week, we were really focused on ourselves and our standard,” Eagles coach Clay Helton said. “I don’t think we mentioned the opponent one time during the week. Now we’re going into UAB and looking at a team that does a great job spreading the ball around. You know it’s going to be a little more balanced. It definitely is different because of the style of offensive play, but we talk about living up and executing to our standard, no matter who the opponent is.”
West Pointing In The Right Direction
Louisiana Monroe got its season started right with a victory against Army, a rare non-conference FBS victory for the Warhawks.
ULM had gone 1-10 in non-conference games against FBS opponents, dating back to 2019, before the nationally televised 17-13 triumph against the Knights on Saturday. Warhawks coach Terry Bowden said personnel changes have boosted the team, particularly on defense, and ULM showed a better ability to finish out a close game after losing three Sun Belt games by 10 points or fewer last season.
“We’re a better defense,” Bowden said. “We’ve got so many new people out there. Defense seems to be much more athletic and played well. Hopefully that’s an indication of our ability to play four quarters and hang with people and get some of these late games to go our way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.