James Madison standout and Sun Belt Women's Basketball Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson announced that she planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday morning.
Jefferson, a four-year starter for the Dukes, averaged 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season and led JMU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons. The Lancaster, Pa., native earned various all-conference honors throughout her JMU career but had her most decorated season as a senior, winning the conference player of the year award before taking home Sun Belt Tournament Most Valuable Player as the Dukes cruised to both the regular-season and conference tournament titles.
She scored 1,838 points in her JMU career, ranking fifth all-time at JMU, just behind former teammate Kamiah Smalls. Her career average of 15.8 points per game also ranks fifth in JMU history, one spot ahead of Smalls. Jefferson's 815 career rebounds also rank in the Top 10 at JMU.
"To my coaches, trainers, professors, managers, and teammates, I would not be in the position I'm in without y'all," a statement Jefferson posted to social media read in part. "I want to thank my family for riding with me through it all. Lastly, I want to take the time to thank God for everything he has and will put me through and for allowing me to be in the position I'm in today. With that said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal."
Jefferson was one of two seniors on the JMU roster, along with point guard Caroline Germond. But unlike Germond, Jefferson still has one year of eligibility remaining after all NCAA athletes were granted an extra season during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JMU head coach Sean O'Regan told the Daily News-Record he had met with Jefferson, who said she wanted to explore all her options for next season. The 6-1 swing woman is also a likely pro prospect, and if she entered the WNBA Draft, she could have a chance to be the first Dukes player selected since Kamiah Smalls in 2020.
But even first-round picks in the WNBA Draft are not guaranteed a roster spot, and it's possible that in the NIL era, a transfer to specific high-major programs could prove as financially sound a decision as turning pro.
Dukes freshman Mya Kone also informed O'Regan of her intention to transfer and is no longer listed on the JMU roster.
Kone played in 11 games and averaged 1.7 points, and although O'Regan raved about her talent when she arrived at JMU, she'd likely be stuck behind veteran guards Peyton McDaniel and Kobe King-Hawea on the depth chart next season.
Barring any other transfers, the Dukes return 12 players from this year's Sun Belt championship squad, including McDaniel, who was the SBC Sixth Woman of the Year and scored 30 points in the conference title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.